3,300 food kits being delivered to Cali, Colombia, after 7.4 earthquake

Volunteers help prepare 1,000 food kits for distribution to various areas affected by an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, in August 2026.

To aid individuals and families affected by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is delivering 3,300 food kits to the city of Cali, Colombia.

Elder Harold Truque, an Area Seventy from Cali, led the first delivery of 1,000. He explained the Church’s willingness to serve and provide help in times of special need.

And 2,300 kits with food and hygiene items are expected to arrive in the coming days, according to an Aug. 25 news release on the Church’s Colombia Newsroom.

Volunteers help prepare 1,000 food kits for distribution to various areas affected by an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Natalia Lasso, adviser to the Cali mayor’s office, received the donation at the main collection center on behalf of Cali’s mayor. She explained the importance of joining efforts to support victims and thanked the Church for its willingness to aid those affected.

“All this aid will reach the people affected by the earthquake, and we will ensure that, efficiently and transparently, the needs of all those who are suffering at this time are met,” she said.

Across various collection centers and service points, volunteers prepared and delivered the food kits and helped in additional service tasks to strengthen the community.

The Church has also provided emotional support, with Latter-day Saint psychologists listening to, guiding and empathizing with those in the community.

Elder Harold Truque, an Area Seventy from Cali, Colombia, center; stands with officials from the Cali mayor's office, presenting the Church's donation of 1,000 food kits for the benefit of earthquake victims in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Messages from the area presidency

In response to the earthquake, the Church’s South America Northwest Area presidency released a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 12, on the Church’s Colombia Newsroom.

The presidency expressed its deep sadness for those affected and said, “We pray that families may be reunited and that, during these difficult times, they will find the strength and comfort that only Jesus Christ can provide.”

The area presidency consists of three General Authority Seventies: Elder Juan Pablo Villar, Elder Sandino Roman and Elder Steven C. Barlow.

On Aug. 24, the presidency posted a video message on social media and on YouTube to encourage those affected and express their gratitude to volunteers offering support.

“You have shown love, genuine service and generosity to those who need it most, following the example and teachings of the Savior,” said Elder Villar in the video. “We continue to pray for you.”

About the Aug. 10 earthquake

Colombia experienced a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on Monday, Aug. 10, at 7:34 a.m. Its epicenter was in the San José del Palmar area of Chocó, in western Colombia.

According to an Aug. 12 article from the Associated Press, at least 181 people were killed and 2,595 more injured by Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The Associated Press noted on Aug. 10, “The quake left cities across the west of the country ravaged and residents picking through the pieces of the rubble amid concerns by authorities of aftershocks.”

Volunteers help prepare 1,000 food kits for distribution to various areas affected by an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck a depth of 66 miles (107 km), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was also felt in neighboring Ecuador.

“Since 1950, there were two previous earthquakes of magnitude 7 or larger within 250 km of this earthquake; however, they were located near the coast of Colombia,” the USGS reported. “The region around the Aug. 10, 2026, earthquake has more typically experienced smaller earthquakes not exceeding magnitude 7.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently visited Colombia to minister to members of the Church affected by the earthquake. In an Aug. 26 social media post, he wrote, “Even amid uncertainty and loss, we observed hearts anchored in the Savior and strengthened by His promised peace.”

Volunteers help prepare 1,000 food kits for distribution to various areas affected by an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Harold Truque, an Area Seventy from Cali, Colombia, left; speaks with Natalia Lasso, advisor to the Cali mayor’s office, center; at a main collection center to distribute 1,000 food kits to various areas affected by an earthquake in Cali, Colombia, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints