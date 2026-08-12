Area presidency releases statement on 7.4 earthquake in Colombia

Residents and rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck the San José del Palmar area of ​​Chocó, Colombia, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

Colombia experienced a magnitude 7.4 earthquake on Monday, Aug. 10, at 7:34 a.m. Its epicenter was in the San José del Palmar area of Chocó, in western Colombia.

In response, the South America Northwest Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement on Wednesday, Aug. 12, on the Church’s Colombia Newsroom.

The statement reads:

“We are deeply saddened for the people impacted by the recent earthquake in Colombia.

“We express our love and solidarity to all the families and communities affected by this earthquake. The Church is working in coordination with government agencies and other organizations to provide all the assistance and support needed for those affected.

“We pray that families may be reunited and that, during these difficult times, they will find the strength and comfort that only Jesus Christ can provide.”

The area presidency consists of three General Authority Seventies: Elder Juan Pablo Villar, Elder Sandino Roman and Elder Steven C. Barlow.

About Monday’s earthquake

According to an Aug. 12 article from the Associated Press, at least 181 people were killed and 2,595 more injured by Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The Associated Press noted on Aug. 10 that “the quake left cities across the west of the country ravaged, and residents picking through the pieces of the rubble amid concerns by authorities of aftershocks.”

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck a depth of 66 miles (107 km), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was also felt in neighboring Ecuador.

“Since 1950, there were two previous earthquakes of magnitude 7 or larger within 250 km of this earthquake; however, they were located near the coast of Colombia,” the USGS reported. “The region around the Aug. 10, 2026, earthquake has more typically experienced smaller earthquakes not exceeding magnitude 7.”

Residents and rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck the San José del Palmar area of ​​Chocó, Colombia, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Santiago Saldarriaga, Associated Press

The Church in Colombia

Missionary work for the Church began in Colombia in 1966, with its first mission organized in 1971. Today, Colombia is home to more than 220,000 Latter-day Saints in 260 congregations.

The country currently has four houses of the Lord in various stages. The Bogotá and Barranquilla temples were dedicated in 1999 and 2018, respectively. The Cali temple has been under construction since March 2025. The Medellín temple, announced in 2024, is in planning stages.