Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra perform at the Georgia State Capitol

After the pledge of allegiance, the choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” concluding the ceremony with “God Bless America,” which filled the hall and received a standing ovation.
Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp noted the choir’s “heavenly voices” on this solemn occasion or remembrance.
“Thank you to the choir for accepting our invitation to be here to help us mark this occasion in such a powerful way,” Kemp said. He added that while many choirs and orchestras have performed in the capitol building, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s appearance likely set a record for the number of choir members and was “certainly one of the best sounding.”
In the aftermath of the 9/11attacks, “we all witnessed a new spirit of patriotism and courage that we must continue to drive us forward to this day,” he said.
Just the nation was shaken 23 years ago by the attacks, the state was shaken a week ago when four students died in a school shooting, the governor said.
“As we did in the days following Sept. 11, we’re all coming together to pray for the families and friends and those touched by this tragedy,” he said.
He also thanked any veterans, current military members and first responders.
Choir President Michael O. Leavitt and his wife, Sister Jacalyn Leavitt, met with Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp, after the ceremony.
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra are in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the southeastern U.S. stop on their multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” tour.
President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency, said after ceremony, “We’re taking the message of hope in Jesus Christ across the world. This particular occasion, which we remember 9/11 and the tragic events here in Georgia just a few days ago, helps us remember the need for hope, and that hope can be found if we know where to look for it. And we believe the choir’s message of hope in Jesus Christ does that.”
Also in attendance were Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and first counselor in the Church’s North America Southeast Area, and his wife, Sister Jayne Corbitt; President Gary B. Porter, second counselor in the choir presidency, and his wife, Sister Debbie Porter; Sister Kathy Clayton; Elder M. Andrew Galt, Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Karen Galt; and Elder Robert C. Gay, an emeritus General Authority Seventy. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the choir and orchestra’s sponsoring organization.
This tour stop’s concluding concert is Wednesday, Sept. 11, at State Farm Arena. It will feature singers from the Morehouse College Glee Club and the Spelman College Glee Club.
The first concert of the southeastern U.S. tour stop was a bilingual Spanish/English concert in south Florida on Saturday, Sept. 7, with singers Adassa, known for her role as Dolores in “Encanto,” and Alex Melecio, one of the narrators for the Spanish “Music & the Spoken Word.”
The choir and orchestra joined with the Morehouse and Spelman glee clubs on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel.