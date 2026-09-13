This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Isaiah 1-12, which includes the Lord’s promise that ‘though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow’ (Isaiah 1:18).

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these chapters of scripture.

Isaiah 1

“When we repent, we have the Lord’s assurance that our sins, including our acts and desires, will be cleansed and our merciful final judge will ‘remember them no more’ (Doctrine and Covenants 58:42; see also Isaiah 1:18). Cleansed by repentance, we can qualify for eternal life.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, April 2019 general conference, “Cleansed by Repentance”

“The scarlet dye of the Old Testament was not only colorful but also colorfast, meaning that its vivid color stuck to the wool and would not fade no matter how many times it was washed. Satan wields this reasoning like a club: white wool stained scarlet can never go back to being white. But… the miracle of [Jesus Christ’s] grace is that when we repent of our sins, His scarlet blood returns us to purity. It isn’t logical, but it is nevertheless true.

“‘Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool’ (Isaiah 1:18). … In essence: Come, let us reason together. You made mistakes; all come short. Come unto me and repent. I will remember the sin no more. You can be whole again. I have a work for you to do. Christ makes wool white.”

— Sister Sharon Eubank, then the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, April 2019 general conference, “Christ: The Light That Shines in Darkness”

“Since God uses disease as a metaphor for sin throughout the scriptures, it is reasonable to ask, ‘How does Jesus Christ react when faced with our metaphorical diseases—our sins?’ … How can He look at us, imperfect as we are, without recoiling in horror and disgust?

“The answer is simple and clear. As the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ views disease in His sheep as a condition that needs treatment, care and compassion. This shepherd, our Good Shepherd, finds joy in seeing His diseased sheep progress toward healing. … Though apostate Israel was depicted as being consumed with sinful ‘wounds, and bruises, and putrifying sores’ (Isaiah 1:6), the Savior encouraged, exhorted and promised healing.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2017 general conference, “Our Good Shepherd”

Isaiah 2

Two temples appear in one photo with the mountains behind them on Jan. 13, 2009. The Draper Utah Temple is in the background, and the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple is in the foreground. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I really enjoy this symbolism of mountains being evidence of the certainty of God’s love. That powerful symbolism weaves into accounts of those who go to the mountains to receive revelation and Isaiah’s description of ‘the mountain of the Lord’s house’ being ‘established in the top of the mountains’ (Isaiah 2:2). The house of the Lord is the home of our most precious covenants and a place for us all to retreat and sink deeply into the evidence of our Father’s love for us.”

— Elder Karl D. Hirst, General Authority Seventy, October 2024 general conference, “God’s Favourite”

“As you appropriately seek for and apply unto the spirit of revelation, I promise you will ‘walk in the light of the Lord’ (Isaiah 2:5). Sometimes the spirit of revelation will operate immediately and intensely, other times subtly and gradually, and often so delicately you may not even consciously recognize it. But regardless of the pattern whereby this blessing is received, the light it provides will illuminate and enlarge your soul, enlighten your understanding, and direct and protect you and your family.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2011 general conference, “The Spirit of Revelation”

Isaiah 3

“Down through history, poverty has been one of humankind’s greatest and most widespread challenges. Its obvious toll is usually physical, but the spiritual and emotional damage it can bring may be even more debilitating. In any case, the great Redeemer has issued no more persistent call than for us to join Him in lifting this burden from the people. As Jehovah, He said He would judge the house of Israel harshly because ‘the spoil of the [needy] is in your houses. ‘What mean ye,’ He cried, ‘that ye beat my people to pieces, and grind the faces of the poor?’ (Isaiah 3:14-15).”

— The late President Jeffrey R. Holland, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2014 general conference, “Are We Not All Beggars?”

Isaiah 4

“When I was growing up, my father often led our family in gospel discussions around the dinner table. Only with the perspective of years do I understand today the contribution those family hours made to my own testimony. I rejoice in the prophecy of Isaiah that the time will come when ‘upon every dwelling place of mount Zion’ there shall be ‘a cloud … by day, and … a flaming fire by night’ (Isaiah 4:5), when the Spirit of God will abide in the homes of His people continually.”

— The late Elder Bruce D. Porter, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2001 general conference, “Building the Kingdom”

Isaiah 5

“To me, cheetahs are sleek, alluring and captivating creatures. A cheetah’s yellowish-tan to greyish-white coat with black spots acts as a beautiful disguise that makes these animals almost invisible as they stalk their prey in the African grasslands.

“In a similar way, spiritually dangerous ideas and actions frequently can appear to be attractive, desirable or pleasurable. Thus, in our contemporary world, each of us needs to be aware of beguiling bad that pretends to be good. As Isaiah warned, ‘Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!’ (Isaiah 5:20).”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2019 general conference, “Watchful unto Prayer Continually”

“An increasing number of opinion leaders and followers deny the existence of the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and revere only the gods of secularism. Many in positions of power and influence deny the right and wrong defined by divine decree. Even among those who profess to believe in right and wrong, there are ‘them that call evil good, and good evil’ (Isaiah 5:20). Many also deny individual responsibility and practice dependence on others, seeking, like the foolish virgins, to live on borrowed substance and borrowed light. All of this is grievous in the sight of our Heavenly Father, who loves all of His children and forbids every practice that keeps any from returning to His presence.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2004 general conference, “Preparation for the Second Coming”

Isaiah 6

Cece Loua works with donations at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Brothers and sisters, through your ministry, donations, time and love, you have been the answer to so many prayers. And yet there is so much more to do. As baptized members of the Church, we are under covenant to care for those in need. Our individual efforts don’t necessarily require money or faraway locations; they do require the guidance of the Holy Spirit and a willing heart to say to the Lord, ‘Here am I; send me’ (Isaiah 6:8).”

— Sister Sharon Eubank, then the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, October 2021 general conference, “I Pray He’ll Use Us”

Isaiah 7

“My counsel tonight is to rise above any rationalizations that prevent us from making righteous decisions, especially with respect to serving Jesus Christ. In Isaiah we are taught we must ‘refuse the evil, and choose the good’ (Isaiah 7:15). I believe it is of particular importance in our day, when Satan is raging in the hearts of men in so many new and subtle ways, that our choices and decisions be made carefully, consistent with the goals and objectives by which we profess to live. We need unequivocal commitment to the commandments and strict adherence to sacred covenants.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2014 general conference, “Choose Wisely”

Isaiah 8

“My dear brothers and sisters, when pain, tests and trials come in life, draw near to the Savior. ‘Wait upon the Lord, … look for him’ (Isaiah 8:17). … Healing comes in the Lord’s time and the Lord’s way; be patient.

“Our Savior waits for us to come to Him through our scripture study, pondering, and prayer to our Heavenly Father. Great blessings and lessons come from overcoming adversity. As we are strengthened and healed, we can then lift and strengthen others with our faith. May we be instruments in the Lord’s hands in blessing the lives of those in pain.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1998 general conference, “Healing Soul and Body”

Isaiah 9

“Let us plead with our Heavenly Father to fill our hearts with greater charity — especially for those who are difficult to love — for charity is a gift from our Heavenly Father for true followers of Jesus Christ. The Savior is the Prince of Peace (see Isaiah 9:6). We are to be His instruments for peace.”

— The late President Russell M. Nelson, then the president of the Church, April 2025 general conference, “Confidence in the Presence of God”

“I stand here to witness that Jesus Christ gives light to those who sit in darkness (see Isaiah 9:2). So, on those days when you feel that voice telling you to hide, that you should hide in a dark room all by yourself, I invite you to be brave and believe Christ. Walk over and turn on the Light — our Perfect Brightness of Hope.”

— Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, April 2025 general conference, “Your Repentance Doesn’t Burden Jesus Christ; It Brightens His Joy”

Isaiah 10

A portrait of the Savior Jesus Christ in a Bible Video. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I readily attest to the reality and greatness of our God, to His goodness and grace, to His justice and mercy, to the truth of His gospel and the power of His priesthood and the authenticity of the calling of His latter-day seers. … I acknowledge that anything I may achieve will be by virtue of the power and the grace and the gift of God. I am not, in Isaiah’s words, ‘the axe [that shall] boast itself against him that heweth therewith’; I am not the saw that shall ‘magnify itself against him that shaketh it’ (Isaiah 10:15).”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1993 general conference, “I Know in Whom I Have Trusted”

Isaiah 11

“In the scriptures, we learn that the stem of Jesse is a metaphor for the Messiah, Jesus Christ, who was prophesied to come from the lineage of Jesse, the father of King David (see Isaiah 11:1). Just as ethylene weakens the connection of a ripe cherry stem, disobedience, doubts and fears can weaken our connection to the stem of Jesse, or Jesus Christ, allowing us to be easily shaken and separated from Him. As faithful as we may be, we must guard against a weakening of our connection to Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, October 2025 general conference, “Be Reconciled to God”

Isaiah 12

“I invite you to feel more joy in your life: joy in the knowledge that the Atonement of Jesus Christ is real; joy in the Savior’s ability, willingness and desire to forgive; and joy in choosing to repent. Let us follow the instruction to ‘with joy … draw water out of the wells of salvation’ (Isaiah 12:3). May we choose to repent, forsake our sins, and turn our hearts and wills around to follow our Savior.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2016 general conference, “Repentance: A Joyful Choice”