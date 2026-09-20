Church celebrates 40 years in Democratic Republic of the Congo

Elder David Ngabizele, Area Seventy in the Africa Central Area, welcomes Marc Ekila Likombo, the Minister of State and Minister of Vocational Training of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to a stake center in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Sept. 3, 2026.

This year marks 40 years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in central Africa.

Once known as Zaire, the country granted the Church legal recognition in 1986. A handful of faithful members has grown into around 160,000 members, seven missions, a missionary training center, a dedicated temple and three more houses of the Lord under construction or in planning.

A commemorative ceremony in Kinshasa on Sept. 3 brought together government officials, religious leaders, Church leaders and members from various regions of the country. The event also honored pioneers in the country whose faith and perseverance contributed to the establishment and growth of the Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder David Ngabizele, an Area Seventy, presided at the ceremony. He expressed gratitude to the Lord for the blessings bestowed upon the Church during the past four decades and invited members to continue their commitment to serving God and their fellow beings.

“For 40 years, the Lord has prepared His people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, strengthened them through periods of trial, and led them to remarkable growth,” Elder Ngabizele said. “Today we express our profound gratitude for the miracles and blessings we have witnessed.”

Church leaders and government officials take a picture together at a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Church in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sept. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He addressed younger members of the Church as well.

“This celebration is not merely a look at the past. It is a call to the rising generation to continue, with faith, integrity, and commitment, the work of building the kingdom of God and preparing for the future,” he said.

Elder Édouard Ngindu, a Church historian and missionary serving in Kinshasa with his wife, gave a presentation tracing key milestones of the Church from its organization in 1830 through its history in DRC.

The first missionaries, Ralph Bay Hutchings and his wife, Jean Hutchings, arrived in Kinshasa in February of 1986. The Church needed three members to be recognized by the country’s government and it had three who had found the gospel in other countries. The official document was signed on April 12, 1986. A district was organized that year and the Kinshasa Mission created in 1987.

Elder R. Bay Hutchings and Sister Jean Hutchings, the first two missionaries in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo) teach the first missionary lesson at the Banza home in Kinshasa in 1986. | Church News archives

On Aug. 30, 1987, Elder Marvin J. Ashton of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, accompanied by Elder Alexander B. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, dedicated Zaire for the preaching of the gospel during a ceremony in the garden of Michael C. Bowcutt in Binza, Kinshasa. This event remains one of the defining moments in the history of the Church in the country.

President Junior Banza, now president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission, spoke in this month’s anniversary ceremony. He was the first person baptized in the country on June 1, 1986, at 14 years old. His younger brother followed him by five minutes.

President Junior Banza and Sister Annie Banza, new mission leaders of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa North Mission, pose for a picture at the Provo Missionary Training Center during the Seminar for New Mission Leaders in Provo, Utah, June 21, 2026. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

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President Banza shared memories of meetings in his family home 40 years ago. His testimony reminded listeners of the sacrifices made by the first members and the blessings that accompanied their faithfulness, Africa Newsroom reported.

The program included a presentation on the Church’s humanitarian efforts in the country in the areas of health care, education, access to clean water, emergency relief and self-reliance. Attendees also enjoyed performances by Church choirs and cultural presentations showing Congolese heritage.

Distinguished guests included the Minister of State and Minister of Vocational Training, Marc Ekila Likombo, who congratulated the Church on its 40 years of presence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and for its continued support of communities through spiritual, educational, and humanitarian initiatives.

Colonel Ntemi Lukombo Esaïe of The Salvation Army spoke on behalf of the National Council of Religions for Peace and praised the Church’s contribution to promoting peace, interfaith dialogue, family values and the development of Congolese society.

A group of Latter-day Saint young men walk down the street in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints