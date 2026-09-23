Church donates classrooms, desks, chairs, computer labs in 6 countries

School donations from the Church in August 2026 include, clockwise from top left: desks and chairs in ʻApi Mataka, Tonga; classroom armchairs in Leyte, Philippines; furniture in Huehuetenango, Guatemala; and a computer lab in Asunción, Paraguay.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has made it a priority to support education around the world as it seeks to care for those in need.

The Lord has instructed people to “seek learning, even by study and also by faith” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:118). As such, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes it is critical that all of God’s children have access to quality education and essential learning resources, explains the section about education on Caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Education reduces poverty, improves health, strengthens societies, and builds self-reliance, the Church has said. Below find some recent examples of the Church’s efforts to support education for all of God’s children around the world.

Desks and chairs in Tonga

Tonga’s Crown Princess Sinaitakala Tukuʻaho attended a ceremony marking a donation of student desks and chairs from the Church that was held at the Ministry of Education and Training’s ʻApi Mataka headquarters on July 16.

The Church donated hundreds of small and regular-sized chairs and tables to Tupou College Toloa.

Nukuʻalofa Tonga Central Stake President Uinitoni Kakau presents a donation of school desks and chairs to Her Royal Highness Crown Princess of Tonga Sinaitakala Tuku'aho in ʻApi Mataka, Tonga, July 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nukuʻalofa Tonga Central Stake President Uinitoni Kakau expressed hope that this humanitarian donation would help create a better learning environment for students and contribute positively to their educational development.

Following his remarks, the donated furniture was formally presented to the crown princess.

Tonga’s acting minister for Education and Training highlighted the Church’s longstanding contributions to both education and health throughout Tonga, and he thanked the Church and all those involved in making the donation possible.

Computer labs in Brazil and Paraguay

The Church donated furniture, computers, cables and other infrastructure to the Federal Institute of Paraná in Brazil in August. The institution offers free public education at the secondary, technical and higher education levels.

Before the Church’s donation, the computer labs had few computers and outdated equipment. Groups of students often had to share a single computer. Now they have more ability to learn and grow and prepare for the job market.

Computers, custom-designed furniture and network cabling infrastructure donated by the Church to the Federal Institute of Paraná in Pinhais, Brazil, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Aug. 14, the Church donated chairs, computers, a router, printer and other supplies so that a middle school in Asunción, Paraguay, could establish a computer lab. The donation will provide students and community members with access to training courses through the National Service for Professional Promotion.

School furniture in Guatemala

In Huehuetenango, Guatemala, on Aug. 6, the Church completed an education project with Guatemala’s Ministry of Education to provide school furniture to more than 570 educational centers.

The project included thousands of desks, tables, chairs and blackboards. The donation improved classroom environments for more than 60,000 students in rural and urban communities throughout the country.

School furniture donated by the Church and Guatemala’s Ministry of Education is delivered to a school in Zacapa, as part of a project that benefited more than 60,000 students around Huehuetenango, Guatemala, on Aug. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Alirio B. Díaz, an Area Seventy in the Church’s Central America Area, said initiatives like this one seek to bless the lives of children and youth.

“We deeply believe in the power of education and hope that this furniture will help create better learning opportunities for students. In them, we see the future of Huehuetenango, its communities, and Guatemala,” he said.

Classrooms, desks and water in Rwanda

The Church donated classrooms, desks, latrines and water tanks to the GS Gora school located in Rubavu District in Rwanda. In a handover ceremony on Aug. 25, local leaders and community leaders expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Church for the support.

Rwanda Kigali Mission John Korateng said without proper desks, it was difficult for the children to focus and learn. Providing ways to improve education is one way of living the teachings of Jesus Christ and caring for those in need, President Korateng said.

Educational and medical equipment in Philippines

The Church is helping a coastal municipality in Leyte, Philippines, improve its residents’ access to better education and healthcare. On Sep. 14, the Church donated educational and medical equipment at a ceremony at Villaba South Central School with a delegation led by Ormoc Philippines Stake President Arnold T. Daradal.

Officials sign paperwork for a donation of classroom armchairs and medical equipment from the Church in Villaba, Leyte, Philippines, on Sept. 14, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In response to media inquiries, President Daradal explained, “We tend to help not only [Church] members in the community but also the people in the community.” He added, “If we are in the service of our fellow beings, we are in the service of our God.” (See Mosiah 2:17.)