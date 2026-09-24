Latter-day Saint volunteers become homebuilders for charity in Romania

Latter-day Saint volunteers work alongside a Habitat for Humanity Romania construction professional to prepare wooden wall frames for homes under construction in Berceni, Romania, in August 2026.

Young adult members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from across Europe recently learned about the importance of solid foundations while volunteering to build homes in Romania in August 2026.

The effort involved dozens of volunteers working with professionals with Habitat for Humanity Romania for an entire week to help families in need in Berceni, Romania. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints often collaborates with other charitable organizations around the world to best serve the needs of God’s children.

“We want to join with those doing good wherever we find them,” said Elder James W. McConkie III of the Europe Central Area presidency.

Elder John Dickson, a full-time humanitarian missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, works with young adults preparing reinforced steel during a Habitat for Humanity Romania service project in Berceni, Romania, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder McConkie joined the service effort and said the dozens of volunteers who showed up from across Europe were reflecting something fundamental about being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“The natural yearning of a disciple is to do the kinds of things that Jesus Himself would do if He were here,” Elder McConkie said. “Building homes, building opportunities for those in need — that’s where He would start.”

Mauro Dicataldo, a 34-year-old Latter-day Saint living in Paris, France, traveled to Romania to participate.

Mauro Dicataldo, a volunteer who traveled from Paris, Frace, works inside a foundation hole during a Habitat for Humanity Romania service project in Berceni, Romania, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I came here to help people and learn at the same time — to build, use my hands and not just type on a keyboard, but give my strength and my energy to do something concrete,” Mauro said.

After the week of laying foundations for the homes and setting up the first exterior walls, Dicataldo said he was able to reflect on the parallel the work had with his faith in Jesus Christ.

“Our foundations need to be solid,” he said, “especially our faith in Jesus Christ. He’s our rock upon which we should build all that we do.”

Melinda Nussbaum, who traveled from Switzerland, joined the service activity for the second year in a row. After meeting one of the families who will live in the home she was working on, she became more grateful for her own home.

“It definitely humbles me,” she said.

Young adults measure and assemble wooden wall frames for homes under construction for a Habitat for Humanity Romania service project in Berceni, Romania, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder John Dickson, a retired construction superintendent serving with his wife as full-time humanitarian missionaries for the Church, said it was a real thrill to do something he wouldn’t normally do, “because I know a family needs a place to live.”

“I’m doing it for a mom who’s got a child with no place to call her own,” he said while digging out a hole for concrete to be poured into for a home’s foundation. “Any structure has to have a foundation in order to be stable, long-lasting and secure.”

Habitat for Humanity

Adrian “Adi” Magda, a volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Romania, predicted before the week started that the volunteers would have their hearts changed by the work.

Young adults prepare concrete under the direction of a Habitat for Humanity Romania construction professional during a weeklong service project in Berceni, Romania, in August 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Families in Habitat for Humanity’s Romanian housing program contribute 500 hours of labor — not only on their own homes but also on those of other participating families.

“Basically, families are helping each other,” Magda said.

Recipient families said in a news release on the Church’s European Newsroom website that the homes were a dream come true for them and their children.