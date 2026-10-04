Music & the Spoken Word: Spiritual solutions

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, prior to the Sunday morning session of the October 2026 general conference. This week is No. 5,064 of the broadcast.

A young boy was diagnosed with an illness for which there was no cure. One evening, he quietly said to his mother, “I have an unsolvable problem.” His mother, demonstrating rock-solid faith, replied: “There is no such thing as an unsolvable problem. Is anything too hard for the Lord?”

Each of us has felt the worry of an unsolvable problem. But as this young mother testified, with the Lord on our side, there is no such thing.

Now, that doesn’t mean every problem will be resolved as we hope or when we desire. But it does mean that as we turn to the Lord and place our burdens upon Him, we can, in His timing and in His loving way, find peace and answers even to our most vexing challenges.

The Lord has told us that His ways are higher than ours and that as we trust Him, submitting our desires and hopes to His will, He will direct our paths (see Isaiah 55:8-9 and Proverbs 3:5-6, King James Version and New International Version). Choosing to follow the Lord’s path will lead us where we need to go — and through what we need to experience — so that we can grow, learn and prepare to return home to Him.

Perhaps one key to submitting our will to the Lord’s is to focus our faith first on Him rather than on the outcome. When we overly focus on the outcome we desire, we risk missing the evidence of the Lord’s active power in our lives. But when our focus is centered on Him rather than our own desires, we open ourselves to receive His very best blessings — even when they come differently than we had hoped.

In this way — His way — there truly is no such thing as an unsolvable problem. Every problem ultimately finds its answer in Jesus Christ. Fear? He is the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). Emptiness? He is the Bread of Life and the Living Water (John 6:48; 7:37–38). Lost? He is the Way and the Good Shepherd (John 14:6; 10:11). Injustice, mistakes, even death? He is the Righteous Judge, the Redeemer, the Resurrection and the Life (2 Timothy 4:8; Job 19:25; John 11:25).

Indeed, when we turn to the Lord, we find that every problem ultimately has a perfect solution, and it is found in Him.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.