Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area, second from left, joins Maj. Gen. Eric Kinuthia, Joint Command and Staff College, left, and Emma Kinya, student and member of the environmental club, second from right, in greeting Eunice Gichane, right, at the Thogoto Teachers Training College in Thogoto, Kenya, on Oct.10, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated nearly 200,000 fruit tree seedlings across 10 of Kenya’s counties during October in support of a countrywide initiative to halt deforestation and alleviate food insecurity.

The Church has participated in this initiative for the past six years, donating about 600,000 seedlings in total.

Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa Central Area, and Elder Johnny Baddoo, an Area Seventy, assist in kicking off the tree planting event at the Thogoto Teachers Training College campus in Thogoto, Kenya, Oct. 10, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa Central Area, and Elder Johnny Baddoo, an Area Seventy, planted ceremonial trees with Maj. Gen. Eric Kinuthia, Kenya commandant of Joint Command and Staff College, for the kickoff event at the Thogoto Teachers Training College in Thogoto.

This kickoff event took place on Mazingira Day, a national holiday in Kenya celebrated annually on Oct. 10. The focus of the holiday is “to conserve, protect and restore natural ecosystems,” according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area, and local officials ceremonially open the celebration of Mazingira Day at Thogoto Teachers Training College in Thogoto, Kenya, on Oct. 10, 2026 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Though the event occurs once a year, the products of the trees will support the communities for time to come. Once the seedlings reach their maturity, they are estimated to provide tons of mango, avocado and orange fruit every season.

“We are grateful to be part of the community and help preserve the environment here in Kenya for future generations,” said Elder Pieper at the event.

Stephen Ndichu, a member of the Friends of Ondiri Wetland Kenya, an environmental organization, said the group is “very, very grateful to the Church. At the end of the day, we know people are more motivated to take care of trees that bear fruit for them. Because of that, we are confident that 95% of the trees that are planted today will survive,” according to another report from the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

On Oct. 19, nine days after the kickoff event, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited the Nairobi Arboretum in Kenya to plant a tree in support of the initiative.

While there, he taught: “As children of God, we are not incidental to the Creation; we are central to its purpose. Caring for the earth and caring for God’s children are inseparable responsibilities,” reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Elder Caussé posted about his experience to his social media accounts that same day.

Read more about Elder Caussé’s ministry in Africa in the Church News here.