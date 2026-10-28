‘What are they going to see in you?’ Elder Caussé invites Latter-day Saints to be witnesses of Jesus Christ

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Kyulu Kenya Stake conference in Kyulu, Kenya, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026.

While speaking at a stake conference in Kyulu, Kenya, on Sunday, Oct. 18, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that faithful disciples of Jesus Christ are first recognized by their commitment to sacred covenants.

“The first thing they will see is that we are people of the covenant. Every week, we partake of the sacrament and renew the covenants we have made with God. It’s a sign of our gratitude to Jesus Christ for His atoning sacrifice. It’s a confirmation that we are willing to be His disciples,” Elder Caussé said.

Then, speaking at the Nairobi Kenya South Stake on Sunday, Oct. 25, Elder Caussé turned to Philip’s invitation to Nathaniel in John 1:46 to “come and see” the Messiah.

Elder Caussé said, “That is our invitation to the world.” He explained: “The first sign of Christ is found in you. You are the Church. We are all witnesses of Jesus Christ because we take His name upon us.” He asked them to consider when people meet them, “What are they going to see in you?”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses members at the Nairobi Kenya South Stake conference on Oct. 25, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He invited the Church members in both meetings to learn more about the culture of Christ in the temple and become more like Him.

Elder Caussé taught: “When we go to the house of the Lord, we learn about Christlike attitudes and values through serving in the house of Jesus Christ. We learn about love. We learn about dignity and respect. We learn about patience.”

Knowing he would be hearing from Elder Caussé, Pascal Mutungi said he had been praying and preparing before the stake conference in Nairobi, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

“We can get so much revelation from it for ourselves,” Mutungi said.

Oscar Kiro added, “I’m also very grateful to get messages from an Apostle that will grow my faith and make it stronger.”

Tabitha Kioko said the opportunity to hear an Apostle in person in Kyulu was a sacred experience. “This is a great day in my life.”

Church members and friends arrive at the Kyulu Kenya Stake Center for a special stake conference with Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Throughout his assignment in the Africa Central Area from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26, Elder Caussé was joined by his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, and members of the Church’s Africa Central Area presidency. He met with government leaders, local Church members and leaders, and community stakeholders.

‘You are not far from Christ’

Members of the Church in the country of Burundi traveled long distances to the city of Bujumbura to hear from Elder Caussé in rainy and windy weather on Oct. 21.

Elder Caussé testified of Jesus Christ. “Just as He calmed the storm on the sea, He can also calm the storms that trouble our hearts. Jesus Christ is the security we need in our hearts.”

And he assured the Church members of the Lord’s love for them.

“Perhaps here in Burundi you are very far from the headquarters office of the Church, thousands of kilometers away. But you are not far from Christ, because He is always with you, here as everywhere else.”

A group of members greets Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Valérie Caussé in Bujumbura, Burundi, Oct. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in Burundi, Elder Caussé met with several senior government officials. These meetings highlighted the Church’s contribution to the well-being of communities and strengthened cooperative relations with Burundi’s institutions, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom. He also met with a leader of the Islamic Community of Burundi and discussed the role of faith in promoting peace, mutual respect and service to communities.

‘You are most welcome to continue working with us’

On Oct. 16 in Nairobi, Elder Caussé spoke with Marc Ekila Likombo, minister of state and minister of vocational training of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Likombo recently attended an event celebrating the Church’s 40th anniversary in the DR Congo.

Elder Caussé emphasized that faith in Jesus Christ motivates members of the Church to serve others and help them become self-reliant.

“Helping people become self-reliant is part of our mission. We are grateful for the opportunity you give us to serve,” Elder Caussé said.

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Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, shakes hands with Marc Ekila Likombo, minister of state and minister of vocational training of the Democratic Republic of the Conco in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Likombo thanked the Church for its support of vocational education initiatives in the DR Congo, which he said will change the lives of many young people.

On Oct. 19, Elder Caussé joined government and community leaders in supporting Kenya’s goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032. The event highlighted the Church’s Trees for Food Initiative, and the latest contribution brings the Church’s total distribution to nearly 600,000 fruit tree seedlings nationwide over the past six years.

Elder Caussé also visited Julius Migos Ogamba, the Kenya Cabinet secretary for education. Their discussions focused on education, youth development, environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

Ogamba said: “I would like to thank you for being a valuable partner. As a government, we appreciate what the Church is doing, and you are most welcome to continue working with us.”

At the conclusion of his time in the area, Elder Caussé dedicated the new Africa Central Area office building in Nairobi. Ground was broken in 2024.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to members during his visit to Bujumbura, Burundi, Oct. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles takes a picture with Édouard Bizimana, minister of foreign affairs and development cooperation, in Bujumbura, Burundi, Oct. 22, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints