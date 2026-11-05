Church members engage in coastal preservation and cleanup around the world

Three volunteers remove trash from the Costa Azul Beach in Ventanilla, Peru, on Sept. 19, 2026.

In the past couple of months, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends around the world have gathered to volunteer in cleanup efforts of beaches and lakes.

Argentina day of service

Volunteers clean trash from a beach in Mar del Plata, Argentina, in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sept. 20, Argentina celebrated its annual World Cleanup Day. That weekend, a multi-stake initiative to clean the Mar del Plata beach took place, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

This initiative — consisting of over 244 volunteers, friends and members from the Mar del Plata Argentina and Mar del Plata Argentina North stakes — aimed to raise awareness of environmental impacts of waste in the ocean, especially plastic. During the day, volunteers walked and climbed about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) of the Mar del Plata rocks and beach to collect trash.

The Municipality of General Pueyrredón, the local government in Mar del Plata, Argentina, also supported the initiative. Matías Cosso, director of the Management Unit at the municipality, was instrumental in obtaining permits and materials for volunteers, reported the Spanish-language Newsroom.

Of the event, Cosso said, “Promoting this message of unity, care and respect — not only for the environment but also for our fellow human beings — is rewarding. It’s inspiring. Thank you.”

Mongolia’s Khuvsgul Lake

Church leaders, government officials, scientists, conservationists and environmental organizations joined together in support of preserving Mongolia’s Khuvsgul Lake on Aug. 1 and 2, reported the Church’s East Asia Newsroom.

Elder J. Kimo Esplin, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Asia North Area, seventh from the left, and Elder Odgerel Ochirjav, an Area Authority Seventy, sixth from the left, stand with members of the Blue Pearl of Blue Mongolia Board and other delegation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in front of the solar panels at the new research center at Khuvsgul Lake, Mongolia, on Aug. 1, 2026 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kuvsgul Lake, also known as the “Blue Pearl” or “Mother Ocean,” is Mongolia’s largest freshwater lake and contains over 70 percent of the nation’s freshwater reserves. However, tourism, abandoned vehicles, pollution and other environmental strains have threatened this vital reserve, according to the Newsroom report.

To address these issues, Deseret International Charities, a humanitarian affiliate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, partnered with the Blue Pearl of Blue Mongolia nonprofit organization to fund and install equipment and solar panels to a remote research facility near the lake. Electricity generated by the solar panels allows scientists to live and work at the site through harsh winters.

Elder J. Kimo Esplin, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Asia North Area, and Elder Ochirjav Odgerel, an Area Seventy, attended the events in early August as representatives of Deseret International Charities, meeting with Mongolia President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

Of his experience, Elder Esplin said: “It was an honor to meet with President Khurelsukh, and he was extremely gracious and kind in his time with us. He was complimentary of the humanitarian and community efforts being carried out in Mongolia. We had a wonderful discussion about his priorities related to the environment in Mongolia and how they align with efforts to bless communities and improve lives,” reported the Church’s East Asia Newsroom.

Cleaning beaches in Peru

Church members in Peru have been hard at work in September and October, with three organized beach-cleanup days spread across the country.

Costa Azul Beach

Members of the Lima North YSA Center joined with volunteers from local government institutions, social organizations, and armed forces to clean the Costa Azul Beach in the Ventanilla district of Peru on Sept. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sept. 19, over 130 volunteers joined together to clean the Costa Azul beach in the Ventanilla district, Peru.

The Ventanilla District Municipality and leaders of the Lima North YSA Center organized the event, where volunteers collaborated with social organizations and representatives of the armed forces to collect and remove bags of trash from the beach, reported the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Las Conchitas Beach

Local volunteers and members of the Church's Lima Peru Miramar Stake remove waste from the Las Conchitas Beach in Ancón Peru on Oct. 8, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Oct. 8, members of the Lima Peru Miramar Stake joined with volunteers from the Municipality of Ancón in efforts to clean and maintain the Las Conchitas Beach in Ancón, Peru.

Leaders from the municipality also attended the event, according to another article by the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom. While there, Giusseppe Atoche Díaz, the Municipality’s deputy manager of Community, thanked members of the Church for their willingness to serve the environment and community.

“We appreciate this act of love for the beaches and the well-being of everyone here on the part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, because as representatives of Ancón, we greatly value initiatives that protect our environment and strengthen the unity of our community.”

Cleanup efforts in Trujillo

Some 1,000 volunteers from the Church's Trujillo Peru Central Stake and local community members gather to participate in beach cleanup efforts in Trujillo, Peru, on Oct. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a press conference at the Trujillo Peru Central Stake center on Oct. 15, 2026, in Trujillo, Peru, local Church and government leaders met to report on the day’s beach cleanup efforts.

They reported that 200 members from the stake and 800 local volunteers joined in the event. The volunteers were organized into groups that covered the cleaning of three beaches, including Huanchaco, Huanchaquito and Los Totorales, according to the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.