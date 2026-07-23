Latter-day Saints mark America’s 250th with truckloads of food — and a choir in Mongolia

JustServe volunteers celebrate the delivery of a truckload of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Partners INW food pantry in Spokane Valley, Washington, on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

As the United States marked its 250th anniversary in July, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrated the milestone around the world — truckloads of food donated to food banks in need and a choir performance in Mongolia.

A Latter-day Saint choir in Mongolia celebrated the anniversary with “America Days” and a performance of “America the Beautiful.”

The U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar and the American Chamber of Commerce in Mongolia hosted the “America Days” celebration on June 6 and 7. The Latter-day Saint choir was part of a performance during the celebration to honor the historic milestone and celebrate the friendship between the people of the United States and Mongolia, according to a news release on the Church’s East Asia Newsroom website.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing "America the Beautiful" as part of an "America Days" celebration in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on June 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was such a privilege to participate in the event,” said Latter-day Saint choir member Khongorzul. (Many in Mongolia use a single name.) “It brought back fond memories of when I sang in the church choir 15 years ago.”

250 food donations

Within the United States, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has marked the anniversary through the donation of 250 truckloads of food to 250 food banks across the country. The donations will continue throughout the year. In June, the donations reached Hawaii and Alaska, marking the 49th and 50th states to receive at least one donation.

The America250 donations from the Church started last November with the donation of five truckloads of food from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City to food banks in Oregon, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Michigan.

The donations include peanut butter, rice, oats, beans, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, flour and other items. The goods are produced by the Church and funded by Church member donations.

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Hope for thousands of families

Volunteers helped unload 40,000 pounds of food at the Partners INW food pantry in Spokane Valley, Washington, on Thursday, June 25. As the truck arrived, Latter-day Saint JustServe volunteers lined the road, cheered and waved commemorative America250 flags.

Cal Coblentz, chief executive officer of Partners INW, said the donation represents hope for thousands of families.

JustServe volunteers celebrate the delivery of a truckload of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Partners INW food pantry in Spokane Valley, Washington, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer

“Food insecurity continues to affect hardworking people throughout our region, and partnerships like this allow us to meet growing needs,” Coblentz said.

Spokane Washington North Stake President Ronald D. Hardy said the donation arrived as their community is feeling the impact of nearby wildfires.

“This isn’t just about meeting physical needs,” he said. “It’s about living the Savior’s invitation to serve, love and lift one another.”

President Hardy said the donation was also a great way to celebrate the spirit upon which the nation was built — “people coming together to help one another.”

“It’s a reminder that we take care of each other, then, now and always,” he said.

JustServe volunteers celebrate the delivery of a truckload of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Partners INW food pantry in Spokane Valley, Washington, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer

Leonard Christian, a state senator in Washington’s 4th Legislative District, said the donation reflected the enduring values upon which the nation was founded.

“Our nation’s founders risked everything, their livelihoods, their families and their futures to establish a country that would bless generations to come,” he said. “Their courage and sacrifice continue to inspire us, and this effort is a fitting way to honor that legacy through service to others.”

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‘Food is never just food’

Volunteers, including members of the Church, helped unload a truckload of food donations at the High Desert Second Chance Food Bank in Hesperia, California, on Tuesday, July 14.

The food will help the organization as they serve approximately 18,000 individuals each week.

Christina Kennedy, community relations director for High Desert Second Chance, said they believe in providing people a hand up rather than a handout.

“Food is never just food,” she said. “It is stability during uncertainty. It is relief during crisis. It is hope when options feel impossible.”

Elder Gordon L. Treadway, an Area Seventy, spoke at an event celebrating the donation along with the 10th anniversary of High Desert Second Chance.

A donation of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is unloaded from a truck at the High Desert Second Chance Food Bank in Hesperia, California, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. | Jeannie Bundy

He said the donation was a meaningful example of the Savior’s teachings to love God and love one another.

“I can’t think of a better example of that than what’s happening right here today, as this donation takes place, that will bless the people of the high desert who need it the most,” he said.

Elder Treadway also spoke about how the donation was made possible thanks to the faith and generosity of members of the Church, including those who live in the area.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fast for two meals on the first Sunday of the month and are encouraged to donate the cost of those meals to the Church’s humanitarian efforts.

“We’re encouraged to be generous in that, and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout the high desert are just that — generous with their fast offerings,” Elder Treadway said. “It’s beautiful to see that those contributions have boomeranged right back here to bless our friends, our neighbors and our community.”

— Jeannie Bundy and Jennifer Hicks contributed to this story.