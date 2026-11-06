Recent deliveries to 3 states continue Church’s America250 food donations as they span the U.S.

President Boyd Maughan, center, president of the Concord New Hampshire Stake, and his wife, Tina Maughan, pose for a photo with volunteers at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Oct. 28, 2026.

Food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of the America250 commemoration are continuing across the United States.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, a semitruck from the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City arrived at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire, full of 40,000 pounds of food.

Elsy Cipriani, executive director of the food bank, said the donation is vital for meeting the growing need for food assistance in New Hampshire.

“Every day, we see the profound impact that rising food costs and economic pressures have on our neighbors,” she said. “Support from dedicated partners like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ensures we can continue providing nutritious food to individuals and families throughout our state.”

Concord New Hampshire Stake President Boyd Maughan said the food donation will hopefully inspire others to serve in their communities.

“There is a great need for service in the community,” he said. “By working together, we hope not only to provide food to those experiencing hunger today, but also to inspire more individuals and organizations to volunteer, serve and support efforts that strengthen communities throughout New Hampshire.”

This donation will go from the New Hampshire Food Bank to 400 partner agencies across the state, including food pantries, shelters, senior centers and schools.

America250

Since November 2025, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sent truckload after truckload of food to every state across the country, including Alaska and Hawaii. The Church committed to 250 food truck donations to food banks in 2026.

The JustServe donation delivery truck is seen outside Cornerstones Food Pantry on March 18, 2026, in Sterling, Virginia. Cornerstones received over 36,000 pounds of food for its pantry from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Tim Nwachukwu

The donations include peanut butter, rice, oats, beans, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, flour and other items. The goods are produced by the Church and funded by Church member donations.

Several of the Church’s trucks carry the JustServe and America250 logos on the outside, showcasing the Church’s commitment to service and partnership with America250’s “America Gives” initiative to make 2026 a record-setting year of volunteer service.

The JustServe platform is a free online tool created by the Church to connect volunteers with charitable and nonprofit organizations worldwide. JustServe is available online at justserve.org and on the JustServe app (Apple, Android).

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear joined volunteers on Monday, Oct. 12, to unload 34,000 pounds of food donated by the Church to Feeding Kentucky. The nonprofit distributed the donation to seven partner food banks.

“Checking on our neighbors and helping fight hunger is the right thing to do, and I want to thank The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for this meaningful donation,” Gov. Beshear said, reported The Murray Sentinel.

Michele Carlisle, executive director of Amen House in Georgetown, Kentucky, told WKYT News food insecurity is increasing in the county where food was delivered.

“Times are tight right now when it comes to food prices,” she said. “We know our families are feeling that pressure to put food on the table, and this is the help, the perfect help at the perfect time that we need.”

Elder Steven L. Bodhaine, an Area Seventy, also told WKYT News the donation helps address growing hunger problems.

“We want to do what we can,” Elder Bodhaine said. “We can’t do everything, but we can do something, and our hope is people who see this will have a desire to do something, and if enough of us do something, that dent becomes bigger and bigger.”

Nevada

Volunteers help unload a 40,000-pound donation of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 22, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Andrea MacKay

Volunteers also helped unload a 40,000-pound donation of food on Thursday, Oct. 22, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The food arrived on pallets at a warehouse, where the volunteers broke it up into smaller shipments for distribution to food pantries throughout southern Nevada.

Joyce Haldeman, director of the Church’s Metro Public Affairs Council in Southern Nevada, said this donation marked the 100th such donation from the Church to the area since 2020. Since a donation on May 6, 2020, to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 3.5 million pounds of food were donated for distribution in southern Nevada.

“In the beginning, there were about six pantries that we were working with, and now we have over 90,” Haldeman said.

A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of food arrives in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 22, 2026, where volunteers helped unload and prepare it for local food pantries. | Andrea MacKay

Marcia Blake, executive director of Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, said the donations help them serve more people.

“I think the 100th truck is a great symbolism for the dedication that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has for benefiting communities,” she said.

Kristen LeGeyt and Joyce Haldeman contributed to this report.