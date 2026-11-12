Illustrated ‘New Testament Stories’ available online and in print

Mary turns around and sees the Resurrected Jesus Christ in this image on the cover of the illustrated "New Testament Stories" from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, available in print on Nov. 12, 2026.

The revised illustrated edition of “New Testament Stories” from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now available in print and online.

Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota said the updated stories and artwork were inspired by a desire to help children relate to the scriptures and strengthen their understanding of Jesus Christ.

“There is a joyful spirit that permeates this book. You can sense it in the simple text, see it in the bright, delightful images, and especially see it in the countenance of the Savior as He interacts with children,” President Chibota said.

Print editions should be on the way to local units around the world if they haven’t already arrived. These are meant for local leaders to give to families of Primary-aged children, the Church explained. Copies are being distributed with materials for the 2027 “Come, Follow Me” curriculum, which is centered on the New Testament.

In this image from the illustrated "New Testament Stories," Jesus reaches out and catches Peter in the Sea of Galilee. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Beginning Nov. 12, additional copies can be purchased through Store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or Church Distribution Centers or bookstores that sell Church resources.

“New Testament Stories” and its accompanying videos are also available digitally in Gospel Library in 68 languages. The videos will be posted on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

The new edition — coming 40 years after the first edition — includes 70 stories, including a new story that covers all the aspects of the Savior’s birth.

When Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson was young, his grandmother read stories from an illustrated book of Bible stories. This helped him get acquainted with the Bible. The Church’s “New Testament Stories” gives children an approachable introduction to the scriptures while they’re young, he said.

“Then, when they’re old enough to read the scriptures for themselves, it feels less intimidating — they recognize the stories and the names and even the doctrine,” President Johnson said. “That way, they can spend less time trying to figure out what’s happening in a story and more time finding gospel principles and personal relevance.”

Jesus blesses little children in this image from the illustrated "New Testament Stories," updated in 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jörg Klebingat, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Scriptures Committee, said these resources are for anyone who could benefit from simplified text and visual learning. This includes young children, new readers and people learning English.

“I think it’s a sign of God’s love that He would provide something like this that helps all His children connect with Him, even when the scriptures themselves are beyond their current reading abilities,” Elder Klebingat said.

Since 2019 and under the direction of the Scriptures Committee, more than 225 scripture stories have been revised and rewritten for a new generation. Hundreds of new illustrations and animations were designed to help people of all ages better understand the scriptures.

The release of “New Testament Stories” marks the conclusion of this effort. “Book of Mormon Stories,” “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” and “Old Testament Stories” are also available digitally and in print.

Brad Boyce, a product manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, said these stories speak to people that believe in Jesus Christ throughout the world.

“These stories help families and children especially feel the power that are in the stories of Jesus and throughout the scriptures,” he said.

Jesus gives the parable of the Good Samaritan in this image from the illustrated "New Testament Stories." | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This image from the illustrated "New Testament Stories" shows Jesus in Gethsemane. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This image from the illustrated "New Testament Stories" portrays the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This image from the illustrated "New Testament Stories" shows the apostle Paul's teachings on the whole armor of God. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints