Youth study the scriptures and teachings of Jesus Christ during a For the Strength of Youth conference in Chile on Feb. 10, 2026.

Editor’s note: Refinements were announced Nov. 3, 2026, for the youth program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are compiling messages published by the Church News to help youth, parents and leaders understand and implement these refinements. Find these articles and other coverage at TheChurchNews.com/youth.

Learning by doing

Have you ever tried to learn how to cook a favorite meal or play a musical instrument? You can watch someone else do it. You can read instructions or listen to advice. But eventually, you have to try it yourself. That is when real learning begins.

The gospel is much the same. We learn about Jesus Christ through the scriptures, lessons and the words of living prophets. But our faith grows strongest when we act on what we learn. As we pray, serve others, keep commandments and follow promptings from the Holy Ghost, we come to know the Savior in a more personal way.

The youth program includes monthly invitations that help us move from simply learning about the gospel to living it. They give us a chance to take one small step and see how the Lord helps us grow.

Put faith into action

Throughout His ministry, Jesus Christ invited people to act. He invited them to follow Him, pray, repent, serve others and exercise faith. As they accepted His invitations, they learned who He was and felt His power in their lives.

The same thing can happen for us today.

Faith is more than believing something is true. Faith grows when we act on what we believe. When we pray every day, study the scriptures or look for ways to help others, we make room for spiritual growth.

Monthly invitations help us practice these gospel habits. A simple action, repeated over time, can strengthen our testimony of Jesus Christ. As we act, we often find answers, feel guidance and recognize the Lord’s love more clearly.

The Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman, center; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, left; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

1 invitation for the month

During the last few minutes of the fast-Sunday lesson each month, youth are invited to choose one invitation to work on during the coming month.

Youth may choose an invitation from the “For the Strength of Youth” guide or create one that fits their own needs and circumstances. The invitation should be fun, interesting to them, and help them grow and progress. Not all of the invitations need to be spiritual, but all should increase learning and growth. The goal is not to accomplish many things at once. Instead, the goal is to focus on one meaningful action and work on it consistently.

Throughout the month, youth can practice that invitation at home, at school and in their everyday lives. At the end of the month, they can take time to reflect on what they learned and how the experience brought them closer to Jesus Christ.

These small efforts may seem simple, but they can lead to lasting spiritual growth.

The Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes, center; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor, left; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Take your next step

In November, youth are studying the chapter “Truth Will Make You Free.”

As you read the chapter, think about a gospel question you would like to understand better. Then choose one action that can help you seek truth.

This is a chapter about truth, learning and wisdom. You might learn how to change a tire, or how to bake and frost a cake. Or you might study scriptures and teachings from prophets about personal revelation. You could even spend a few minutes each day learning how the Holy Ghost speaks to you and recording what you discover.

Choose one action and decide when you will begin. Starting with one simple step can help you make steady progress throughout the month.

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Someone to encourage you

You do not have to work on your invitation alone.

Consider recording your experiences in a journal or in the Gospel Library app. Writing down thoughts and impressions can help you see how the Lord is guiding you.

You can also talk with a parent, youth leader or trusted friend about what you are learning. They can encourage you, answer questions and help you stay focused on your invitation.

Older youth can be an important influence as well. As they work on their own invitations, they can encourage younger youth and share what they have learned through their experiences.

Growth takes practice

Think again about learning a skill. No one becomes a great cook or musician in a single day. Progress comes through practice, patience and a willingness to keep trying.

Discipleship works the same way. Each invitation is an opportunity to practice following Jesus Christ. Every sincere effort, even a small one, can help your faith grow.

As you accept one invitation at a time, you will learn more about the Savior and feel His influence more often. Over time, those small choices can help you build a lifetime of faith in Jesus Christ.

A young man studies his scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints