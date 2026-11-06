Where to find more information and resources about the Children and Youth program

Young men study the "For the Strength of Youth" guide in their quorum.

As announced on Nov. 3, the Children and Youth program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, first introduced in 2020, has been refined to help the rising generation become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. The refinements will take place in January 2027.

The Church News published several articles this week regarding the refinements, including the announcement, questions and answers about the refinements and three podcast episodes. Below are details about where to find the resources and emblems and how to get more information as it becomes available.

Where to find the Children and Youth program

The resources for youth can be found in the Youth Tool Kit, now available at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or in the Youth tile of the Gospel Library app under “Program Instruction for Youth.” It will be physically included in the January 2027 For the Strength of Youth magazine.

The resources for children can be found in the Parent and Leader guide found at children.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or under the “Program Instruction for Children” tile in the Children collection in the Gospel Library app, and will be a physical resource in the January 2027 issue of The Friend magazine.

More information for parents will also be available in the January 2027 Liahona magazine.

Every household can receive a print subscription to the Liahona, For the Strength of Youth and The Friend magazines at no cost. Anyone with a Church account — the same one used to log in to ChurchofJesusChrist.org and Gospel Library — may sign up to receive one of magazine per household without paying for a subscription. An adult in a household who has a Church account may manage subscriptions for his or her home at MagazineSubscriptions.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Those who do not currently have a Church account may sign up for one at account.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Wards or families can order additional single issues of the magazines at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. They can also print copies of the Youth Tool Kit and the Parent and Leader guide from the Church’s website and make copies of the magazine articles.

Previously published guidebooks will no longer be used after December 2026.

Young women meet in class on a Sunday and learn from the "For the Strength of Youth" guide. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Where to find information and guidance

The Church News will continue to regularly provide more information about these refinements at TheChurchNews.com/children and TheChurchNews.com/youth online and in the Church News app.

Find the full podcast episodes with each general presidency at TheChurchNews.com/podcast, youtube.com/ChurchNewsVideos or any audio podcast platform.

Each month, the Church magazines will provide additional support and resources.

The social media accounts for each organization will continue to answer questions, give suggestions and provide support. Follow these accounts on Instagram and Facebook: Young Women Worldwide (facebook.com/youngwomenworldwide and instagram.com/youngwomenworldwide), Young Men Worldwide (instagram.com/youngmenworldwide and facebook.com/youngmenworldwide) and Primary Worldwide (instagram.com/primaryworldwide and facebook.com/primaryworldwide).

Where to find and order the emblems

Emblems in the Children and Youth program include the crystal Christus, temple ring, oil vial and medallion. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Beginning in January 2027, new emblems will be introduced as part of the Children and Youth program refinements. During the transition period, current emblems will continue to be available through May 2027 or while supplies last. Youth who will join the elders quorum or Relief Society in 2027 may still receive the current youth emblem of achievement (the crystal Christus).

2027 is the final year that young women entering the program may receive the current necklace and young men may receive the ring. It is also the final year for youth to receive the temple recommend holder.

As existing supplies are depleted, local leaders should transition to the new emblems of discipleship and emblems of achievement for both children and youth. They can be ordered at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.