How Church-owned camps, new and old, are strengthening youth

Youth in the Cartersville Georgia Stake cross a river with a handcart during a pioneer trek reenactment June 3-6, 2026, at Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Covington, Georgia.

Every four years for more than two decades, the Cartersville Georgia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a youth pioneer trek reenactment at a state park in the southern Appalachian Mountains.

About 90 days before this year’s scheduled trek in June, the state park canceled the stake’s reservation and said the state park would no longer accommodate the Church’s activity.

Stake leaders were left scrambling to find another location on short notice. Meanwhile, a new Church-owned camp for youth called Shipp Family Recreation Camp — the first of its kind in Georgia — was preparing to open.

Through a series of what were seen as divinely guided events, Shipp camp became ready in time to host the Cartersville stake’s trek — and the trek experience was “overwhelmingly positive,” said President Kevin Ballard, first counselor in the Cartersville Georgia Stake presidency.

Youth in the Cartersville Georgia Stake pull handcarts across an open field during a pioneer trek reenactment June 3-6, 2026, at Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Covington, Georgia. The 325-acre camp is the first Church-owned camp for youth in Georgia. | Tiffany Gearhart

“We could not be more grateful for the Shipp family farm and for all those who accommodated to meet our needs,” President Ballard said. “That 90 days did have some challenges, but in many ways, it was very seamless. … We knew that the hand of God was directing us to this camp to have this experience that the youth of our stake needed.”

President Ballard expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Church’s investment in Shipp Family Recreation Camp, which is making more camp experiences possible for thousands of youth in the southeastern United States.

“These camps are so essential — I would say critical — to their spiritual journey, their spiritual momentum and development,” President Ballard said.

Youth in the Cartersville Georgia Stake participate in a pioneer trek reenactment at Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Covington, Georgia, June 3-6, 2026. | Tiffany Gearhart

Camping in the Children and Youth program

Camping and outdoor experiences remain an integral part of the Church’s Children and Youth program, for which the Church recently announced refinements beginning in January 2027. Camps are part of the service and activities pillar designed to help young men and young women feel they belong to Christ and His Church. Many youth leaders have begun using the Church’s new camp reservation process for the 2027 camping season.

Related Story How to make a Church camp reservation with the Church’s new process

The Church owns more than 160 recreation properties around the world — more than 100 located outside of Utah.

Richard Wadley, the Church’s global portfolio manager for these properties, said of the importance of camps for youth: “The youth of the Church around the world are encouraged to spend time each year gathering in nature and camping, but the way our youth are camping varies in many different cultures and countries. In some areas, a property that is owned and managed by the Church blesses the lives of our youth and youth leaders by helping to provide a unique camp experience free from many of the distractions of the world.”

Related Stories Church-owned camp in New Zealand offers visitors a unique experience

Wadley added, “These camps provide a unique space where young women and young men can gather to build relationships with their leaders and with each other and, most importantly, a place where they can strengthen their relationship with their Savior.”

To illustrate how camping experiences are strengthening Latter-day Saint youth, the Church News interviewed camp managers, leaders and youth from three Church-owned camps: Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Georgia, Ensign Ranch in Washington and Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp in Canada.

Shipp Family Recreation Camp

The newly developed Shipp Family Recreation Camp is located on a wooded 325-acre property in Covington, Georgia, about 35 miles southeast of Atlanta. The land once belonged to pioneering Church members Jimmy and Nancy Shipp of the Conyers Georgia Stake.

Tim Mitchell, who now serves as camp manager for Shipp camp, remembers Jimmy Shipp telling him about a year before the latter’s death in 2021, “Tim, this isn’t my property. This is God’s property.”

Honoring Jimmy Shipp’s desires, the Shipp family sold the property to the Church in 2022, Mitchell said. Since then, members of nearby stakes have provided countless hours of service to develop the property into a camp for youth. “We take pride that it’s named after one of our own — a family that gave so much to the community and to the Church,” Mitchell said.

A sign for Shipp family camp stands at the entrance of the camp, encouraging visitors to "disconnect to reconnect." Shipp family camp is a Church-owned recreation property located in Covington, Georgia. | Tim Mitchell

Shipp camp features 16 camp sites with pavilions and air-conditioned tents, hiking and biking trails, a 3.5-acre lake for swimming and other water activities, two nine-hole disc golf courses and a barn for holding devotionals and dances.

Summer 2026 was Shipp camp’s “pilot year,” Mitchell said, with the Cartersville stake’s trek being the inaugural stake camp and the only trek to happen there so far. After the camp’s dedication planned for early next year, summer 2027 will be the first fully operating camp season, with reservations for two stakes a week. The camp’s capacity is about 500.

“The most exciting thing about it — and any camp, seriously — is you always see the Lord’s hand in there,” Mitchell said of running the camp. “You do things that you didn’t know you were capable of doing … and sometimes you don’t know why you’re doing what you’re doing until later.”

Harrison Birch, 18, of the Picketts Mill Ward, Cartersville Georgia Stake, described his trek experience at Shipp camp as a “maturing experience.” He said being surrounded by nature and away from technology gave him an opportunity to “be alone with the Lord” and develop his personal relationship with Him.

Youth in the Cartersville Georgia Stake navigate a handcart across a makeshift bridge during a pioneer trek reenactment June 3-6, 2026, at Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Covington, Georgia. | Tiffany Gearhart

“I learned a lot more about how my faith feels to me as a person, how the Lord speaks to me and how the gospel individually applies to me,” he said. “I think every youth needs to have that moment of self-reflection and feeling the Spirit, and that can be a way for them to really figure out or develop their testimony for themselves, where you aren’t distracted by outside influences or other conversations.”

Mike Gearhart, trekmaster for the Cartersville stake, remembers pulling out of the Shipp camp parking lot after trek ended, feeling exhausted and humbled.

“I was tired; we were all tired. But driving home, I was like, ‘That was awesome. That was a great experience.’ You just start thinking about all the small little miracles that took place every minute. … Heavenly Father was involved in all the small little details, and He’s involved with all of the details in our life,” Gearhart said.

Related Stories How handcart treks in Argentina are connecting youth with their Latter-day Saint pioneer legacy

Ensign Ranch

Along the eastern slopes of Washington’s Cascade Mountains, Ensign Ranch has blessed the lives of Latter-day Saint youth and other campers for nearly six decades. The camp was dedicated in 1968 by President N. Eldon Tanner, then-second counselor in the First Presidency.

On a wall of the camp’s lodge and every cabin hangs a poster with words from Elder Tanner’s dedication: “The day will come when you will be glad you have every acre of it.”

An entrance sign for Ensign Ranch welcomes visitors to the Church-owned recreational facility located in Cle Elum, Washington. | Dana Grimmer

Similar in size to Shipp Family Recreation Camp, though much more developed in its 58 years of operation, the 325-acre Ensign Ranch is open year-round and can host up to 2,500 guests at a time with a variety of accommodations, including bunkhouses, cabins, tents, teepees, campsites and a lodge.

The camp features three major camp areas that each have their own fully equipped kitchen, archery range, tomahawk range, rope swing, zip line, volleyball nets and sports fields. Other activities on the property include a climbing tower, ropes course, disc golf, pickleball courts, sand volleyball, a beachfront with a waterslide and various watercraft, and a telescope for stargazing.

Young women in the Bellevue Washington South Stake participate in a ropes course activity called "Nitro Crossing" during a stake young women camp at Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, July 27-Aug. 1, 2026. | Provided by Becca Self

“We have magnificent trees and wildlife and lakes,” said Elder Tony Jantzer, who serves as camp manager at Ensign Ranch with his wife, Sister Donna Jantzer. “It’s a good opportunity for the youth to come and slow down. You can feel the Spirit here. It’s a sacred place. It really is, and people feel that. Even people who aren’t members come and say, ‘What is it about this place?’ It’s the Spirit.”

Every year, Ensign Ranch hosts Young Women camps, Young Men camps, treks, young single adult conferences, ward campouts, missionary zone conferences and even family reunions.

Sister Jantzer said, “Our primary purpose is for the youth. We see youth coming up all the time, and it touches them, you can tell. … It’s just really gratifying to see youth out of the world and in this place like this and just feeling the Spirit.”

Young women in the Bellevue Washington South Stake are pictured during a stake young women camp at Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, July 27-Aug. 1, 2026. | Provided by Becca Self

Though the camp is busy, Sister Jantzer believes it is underutilized. “Our camp is big, and it’s never full. It never is full, and there’s always room,” she said, encouraging ward and stake youth leaders to make reservations for youth camps.

Becca Self, Young Women camp director for the Bellevue Washington South Stake, has been attending Ensign Ranch for stake camps for about 20 years. Not only is Ensign Ranch a place to learn survival skills, it’s a place to experience peace and love, she said.

Christina Copitzky, left, and Katie Fletcher, right, of the Bellevue Washington South Stake are pictured with a mural of the Savior holding a sheep, created during their stake young women camp at Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, July 27-Aug. 1, 2026. Each young woman painted a square of the mural, not knowing what they were painting until all the squares were put together. | Provided by Becca Self

“The dedicated ground creates an atmosphere of, in my opinion, Christ’s love — of you being able to feel His love and know that you matter to Him and that you are enough, and that opens up the door of being able to actually feel Him guiding you,” Self said.

Camp experiences empower youth to see the world differently and the “grandness” of the role they play in God’s plan, she explained. “Being camp director, it was so humbling to be able to watch the process of the youth leading, which I think is another very essential part of helping them understand their potential.”

This summer, the young women serving as youth camp leaders helped implement a faith walk at Ensign Ranch, similar to the faith walk at the Church’s Heber Valley Camp in Utah. “I just hope that those experiences can continue to happen at these camps because you don’t have those experiences anywhere really else outside of maybe the temple,” Self said.

Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp

Within dense woods at the end of a dead-end road at the intersection of Little Bald and Big Bald lakes sits the 400-acre Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp in Trent Lakes, Ontario, Canada.

For 14-year-old Bentley Inengite of the Cobourg Ward, Oshawa Ontario Stake, “Driving into the camp is a feeling I really enjoy because you can tell it’s in the middle of nowhere, which is one of the reasons it’s such a peaceful place to be.”

Young men from around the region, known as the "Youth Corp," gather at the Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp in Trent Lakes, Ontario, Canada, on July 1, 2026, to help get the camp ready for the summer season. The Canadian flag hanging on stage was once flown atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. | David Howard

Dedicated in June 2011 by then-Church President Thomas S. Monson, the camp features seven large campsites, a large kitchen, an amphitheater, a sports field and baseball diamond, a beach waterfront with a dock, sand volleyball and a lake for swimming, as well as archery and hiking trails.

Elder Gordon Goral, who serves with his wife, Sister Mary Goral, as senior service missionaries at the camp, said: “We’re fortunate that we have a place here, close to us within the Oshawa stake. It’s a real privilege to have such a facility. …

“A lot of relationships are developed there and strengthened, and I believe there’s a camaraderie there, a sense of belonging at the camp, doing those activities together. It’s a uniting experience.”

A sign welcoming visitors to the Thomas S. Monson camp stands at the entrance of the 400-acre camp owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The camp is located in Trent Lakes, Ontario, Canada. | Mary Goral

The Gorals are perhaps the camp’s biggest cheerleaders. “I don’t think anybody has beat us yet,” chuckled Sister Goral about their eight years of service. “We know a lot about the camp. We’ve seen it grow and progress a lot.”

One highlight for campers is spending quiet, reflective moments in Serenity Gardens, which Sister Goral describes as “a beautiful little serene place on top of the camp.” Another highlight is catching glimpses of the camp’s resident beaver named Justin, who enjoys blocking the culvert under the road, she said.

The camp mostly hosts Young Women and Young Men camps, though it is also used by young single adult and single adult groups and families. Many of these groups have provided service to the camp to make it be the place it is today. “I think they learn to have a sense of pride in the camp when they have served in the camp,” Sister Goral said of the youth who have served there.

Sister Goral said spending time at the Thomas S. Monson camp has strengthened her testimony of God’s love for His children. “It tells me that Heavenly Father is so aware of each and every one of us and provided us with such a testimony of His presence in all of the beauty around us. You can’t help but not look at this and not know that He exists.”

The sun sets over Little Bald Lake on June 4, 2026, at the Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp in Trent Lakes, Ontario, Canada. | David Howard

This has been true for Sophia Sherlock, a 15-year-old from the Bowmanville Ward, Oshawa Ontario Stake. “I can really feel God’s love when I am in nature,” she said. “The late-night stargazing and early morning devotionals by the lake remind me that Heavenly Father created this beautiful earth for me.”

Elder Goral has also seen the value of camping experiences for the youth throughout his missionary service. “We’re almost in the entertainment business,” he said with a smile. “We’re helping members of the Church have a good time. …

“It’s a unique experience for us. Our fondest hope is to try to influence other senior service missionaries to serve at such places. It’s worth giving it a try.”

Senior service missionaries who serve at the Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp are pictured on Sept. 17, 2026. From left to right: Elder and Sister Howard, Elder and Sister Goral, Sister and Elder Stitt, Brother Reaman, and Sister and Elder Zaugg. | David Howard

Related Stories What to know about the Children and Youth program refinements

Youth in the Cartersville Georgia Stake participate in a pioneer trek reenactment at Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Covington, Georgia, June 3-6, 2026. | Tiffany Gearhart

Young women in the Bellevue Washington South Stake gather in a circle at their campsite during a stake young women camp at Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, July 27-Aug. 1, 2026. | Provided by Becca Self

A yellow-spotted salamander is pictured at the Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp in Trent Lakes, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 25, 2025. The 400-acre camp is home to a variety of plants and wildlife. | David Howard

Volunteers from the Selah Washington Stake take down teepees for the winter at Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, on Sept. 19, 2026. | Dana Grimmer

Young women in the Bellevue Washington South Stake participate in a tubing activity during a stake young women camp at Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, July 27-Aug. 1, 2026. | Provided by Becca Self

Youth in the Cartersville Georgia Stake pull a handcart up a hill after crossing a river during a pioneer trek reenactment June 3-6, 2026, at Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Covington, Georgia. | Tiffany Gearhart

A sign along the road at Ensign Ranch invites visitors "ages 18 to 100" to serve a service mission at the camp. Ensign Ranch is part of the Washington Yakima Mission and is located in Cle Elum, Washington. | Dana Grimmer

Addie Pynn, left, and Emery Christensen, right, of the Bellevue Washington South Stake rock climb during a stake young women camp at Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, July 27-Aug. 1, 2026. | Provided by Becca Self

The Thomas S. Monson camp's "resident beaver" named Justin makes an appearance on May 13, 2026, at the camp located in Trent Lakes, Ontario, Canada. Seeing a variety of wildlife at the camp is a highlight for many youth who attend. | David Howard

Ensign Ranch in Cle Elum, Washington, has a variety of accommodations for guests, including these summer cabins, pictured on Sept. 15, 2026. The camp's climbing tower stands in the background. | Dana Grimmer

Elizabeth Howard-Finn participates in an archery activity at the Thomas S. Monson Recreation Camp in Trent Lakes, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 2, 2026. | David Howard

Youth in the Cartersville Georgia Stake cross a river with a handcart during a pioneer trek reenactment June 3-6, 2026, at Shipp Family Recreation Camp in Covington, Georgia. | Tiffany Gearhart