Composer Kendra Lowe watches the animation from “New Testament Stories” as she works on the musical score for the final video in the collection in Salt Lake City on Feb. 3, 2026.

This month’s release of the new illustrated edition of “New Testament Stories” from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints marks the conclusion of a yearslong effort to refresh the Church’s Scripture Stories series for a new generation.

The original editions were published more than 40 years ago. Now “New Testament Stories,” along with “Book of Mormon Stories,” “Doctrine and Covenants Stories” and “Old Testament Stories,” are all available digitally and in print.

Each edition also has animated videos, with music and narration in multiple languages, to offer another way to become familiar with scripture stories and help children come to know the Savior, Jesus Christ, the Church has explained.

Mary turns around and sees the Resurrected Jesus Christ in this image on the cover of the illustrated "New Testament Stories" from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, available in print on Nov. 12, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brad Boyce, a product manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family department, said the stories help families — and children especially — feel the power in the stories of Jesus Christ and throughout the scriptures.

“These stories speak to people that believe in Jesus Christ throughout the world,” he said.

One of the artists behind the animated videos is composer Kendra Lowe. She builds an original score for individual videos as she watches the story play in the studio.

“It’s a whirlwind because you don’t normally have one video, whether it’s two minutes or five minutes, fully orchestrated in one hour,” Lowe said in a video interview with the Church from the studio.

Composer Kendra Lowe works on a score for the final video in the “New Testament Stories” collection in Salt Lake City on Feb. 3, 2026. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mike Madsen, a program manager in the Priesthood and Family Department, said Lowe is a professional level musician who uses strings, brass, percussion and piano as she composes in the moment.

“As you hear the music, you’ll notice the music is helping carry the conflict of the story as well as the resolution,” Madsen said.

Lowe said she hopes the music helps viewers feel what words and images alone cannot convey.

“I want them to be inspired, to ask questions, to learn, to glean, to grow and to trust that there is a God in heaven and a Savior, Jesus, who loves them,” she said.

The very last animated video of the New Testament scripture stories is from the book of Revelation and is called “Jesus Christ Will Come Again.” Lowe said she hopes the music she composed will help anyone who watches the video know Jesus is real and that He lives.

An illustration of Jesus descending from heaven with angels in the refreshed “New Testament Stories.” | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She has watched her own children grow in love for Jesus Christ as they have watched all the scripture videos.

“That for me has been worth every bit is to see my kids want to watch these videos over and over and to have a greater love for Jesus and Heavenly Father and all of the people within the scriptures,” she said.

Said Boyce, “The scriptures testify of Jesus Christ, and the more a person becomes familiar and spends time in the scriptures, their lives change.”

How to find the stories and videos

The illustrated Scripture Stories collection now includes more than 200 stories and videos spanning the Old and New Testaments, the Book of Mormon and the Doctrine and Covenants. The updated “New Testament Stories” is ready just in time for 2027 “Come, Follow Me” study of the New Testament.

The print manuals have been shipped to local units for families of Primary-age children; additional copies can be purchased through Store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or Church Distribution Centers or bookstores that sell Church resources.

The digital edition and its accompanying videos are available in Gospel Library in multiple languages under Library > Scriptures > Scripture Stories.

The New Testament videos will join previous animated videos from the series on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. Individual videos that pertain to the “Come, Follow Me” lesson each week can also be found online within that week’s resources in Gospel Library under “Ideas for Teaching Children.”