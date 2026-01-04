As the new year begins — with families beginning study of the Old Testament for “Come, Follow Me” and many children moving to new Primary classes at church — resources from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can help parents and Primary teachers as they teach children.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter expressed her gratitude to each person who serves and teaches children throughout the world.

“You may think, day after day, that your contribution as a teacher, as a music leader, as a member of the Primary presidency isn’t noticed and isn’t appreciated. But you are having an eternal impact on the souls of those children you teach,” President Porter said. “They are sent from Heavenly Father, pure and innocent. Your testimonies, through song and through word, can deepen their love for the Savior, Jesus Christ, and impact their entire lives.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, had this invitation for parents:

“Our sacred responsibility is to create a sanctuary in our homes, a refuge from the storms of life. We do this as we actively and diligently fill our children’s hearts and minds with so much light, truth and goodness that there is simply no room for the darkness of the world,” she said.

She pointed to the counsel in Deuteronomy 6:6-7: “And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.”

Below are examples of resources and ideas for parents and Primary teachers to use in 2026.

‘Come, Follow Me’ and the Old Testament

Parents and Primary teachers can draw on material in the “Come, Follow Me” manual to study the Old Testament. The lessons have ideas for teaching children at home and at church, including a full-size picture and activity with each lesson.

Appendices at the back of the manual contain material that can be used at home and church. For instance, parents can refer to “Appendix A: For Parents — Preparing Your Children for a Lifetime on God’s Covenant Path." And in months that have a fifth Sunday, Primary teachers can teach from “Appendix B: For Primary — Preparing Children for a Lifetime on God’s Covenant Path.” Appendix C has instructions for singing time and the Sacrament meeting presentation.

Additional resources for teaching children — such as games, stories and activities — can be found under “Come, Follow Me” in the Gospel Library.

The cover of “Old Testament Stories” for children. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Printed copies of “Old Testament Stories” have been or will be sent to ward leaders for distribution to families with Primary-aged children. This collection of illustrated scripture stories will also be accessible digitally in Gospel Library and on the Gospel for Kids YouTube channel.

Social media accounts

Parents and Primary leaders and teachers can follow Primary Worldwide on Facebook and Instagram and the Friend on Facebook and Instagram. These accounts include:

Helpful ideas and resources

Tips for teaching the gospel

Animated videos

“Come, Follow Me” activities

Uplifting content

Also, follow the Primary general presidency through their Facebook and Instagram accounts to see their teachings and invitations.

Primary music

Parents can create playlists in the Gospel Library app with new and current Primary songs to listen to and sing at home. Primary music leaders can create and then share their playlist of songs the children are learning in singing time on Sundays. Many songs also have lyric videos available and options for children to learn to play the songs.

Friend magazine

Starting in January, the Friend is highlighting Primary service activities with a special Find It! activity each month as well as an invitation for children to trace and send in a handprint telling how they served. The magazine will also feature an expanded “Come, Follow Me” section, now at the back of the magazine. Use the coloring pages and other activities for family night or Primary lessons.

Gospel for Kids YouTube channel

In 2026, the Gospel for Kids Youtube channel will offer weekly videos to help families’ “Come, Follow Me” study, including:

All-new, short and sweet craft videos with a quick lesson and a perfect-for-kids craft

Interactive videos kids will love engaging with

Animated stories from the Friend magazine

New sing-along videos

Animated scripture stories from the Old Testament

New additions of the Growing Faith series

Gospel for Kids app

Gospel for Kids has four main sections: Scripture Stories, Coloring Books, Sing Along and More Activities. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 2026, the Gospel for Kids app, which is a gospel learning app, will be adding:

New illustrated scripture stories

New coloring pages

New sing-along songs

New interactive games

Friend to Friend broadcasts

Two new Friend to Friend broadcasts will be available in 2026 for Primary-age children and their leaders, teachers and parents. Those videos are expected on May 24 and Sept. 14.

As with previous Friend to Friend events, these videos can be used at home or as a resource for a Primary activity or Sunday lesson to help children better understand the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Children’s resources web page

A new web page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org combines all these helps and resources and more. It is called "Teaching Children the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

A new web page at ChurchofJesusChrist.org shows resources for teaching children the gospel in 2026. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org