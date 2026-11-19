Emblems for youth in the Children and Youth program include the crystal Christus, medallion and oil vial.

Editor’s note: Refinements were announced Nov. 3, 2026, for the youth program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following is the latest in a series of messages the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are providing the Church News to help youth, parents and leaders understand and implement these refinements. Find these messages and other coverage at TheChurchNews.com/youth.

A reminder to follow Christ

Years from now, what will youth remember most about their time in the youth program?

Youth may remember special lessons and activities. But the most important purpose of the program is to help youth stay close to Jesus Christ. Every lesson, activity, assignment and tool can help each become His lifelong disciple: someone who believes in Him, belongs with Him and becomes more like Him.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ two youth emblems help keep this purpose in view. They are the Emblem of Discipleship and the Emblem of Achievement.

Why the emblems matter

An emblem can remind us of what matters most. A wedding ring, for example, is a circle that can remind a couple of their lasting love and promises to each other. The youth emblems point young people to Jesus Christ as they follow the covenant path. The emblems are not the goal. They remind youth they can grow as disciples by choosing to follow the Savior and help with His work.

The Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman, center; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, left; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2 emblems, 1 purpose

The Emblem of Discipleship is a crystal image of Jesus Christ. Youth receive it as they enter the youth program at the Brand-New Year event. It reminds them to look to Christ, follow Him and walk with Him throughout life. Youth should put it where they will see it often. It can remind them Jesus Christ is their strength.

The Emblem of Achievement is a medallion for young women and an oil vial for young men. Youth may receive it as they begin their first year as a Gatherer of Light or a priest. The emblem points to who they are becoming and the good things they are preparing to do — for example, receiving the Melchizedek Priesthood (young men), being endowed in the temple, serving a mission and preparing for an eternal family.

The Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. From left to right: Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; President Timothy L. Farnes; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Take your next step

If you are preparing to receive the Emblem of Achievement, accept and act on the monthly invitations in the “For the Strength of Youth” guide. Also, read or listen to the Book of Mormon. The study plan in the Gospel Library app can help you track your progress.

As you act on what you learn, you exercise faith in Jesus Christ. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught at the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference: “We learn, we hear the word of God, then we do it. That is faith.”

Preparing with support

Before young people begin their first year as a Gatherer of Light or a priest, each meets with a bishop. They talk about the youth’s progress, the invitations they have acted on and their Book of Mormon study.

Bishops can invite them to use what they have learned to lead, teach and encourage other youth, including Builders of Faith, Messengers of Hope, deacons and teachers.

A young woman in Brazil reads and marks her scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Parents and leaders can support youth by asking about the invitations they are working on and what they are learning from the Book of Mormon.

A reminder for the journey

Receiving an emblem is one moment in a long journey. Whether it is a crystal image of Christ, a medallion or an oil vial, each emblem can point youth to Jesus Christ. As youth keep choosing to follow Him, they can become His lifelong disciples.

A young man stands with his scriptures in a class in the Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints