Young men study the "For the Strength of Youth" guide in their quorum.

Editor’s note: Refinements were announced Nov. 3, 2026, for the youth program of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following is the latest in a series of messages the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are providing the Church News to help youth, parents and leaders understand and implement these refinements. Find these messages and other coverage at TheChurchNews.com/youth.

Who am I becoming?

Monthly statements help young women and young men discover who they are and how to live as covenant daughters and sons of God.

When someone enters medical school, years of study and practice lie ahead. What they learn will shape how they think, how they respond and how they care for others. In time, they will be known by a title that reflects who they have become: doctor.

Our youth enter into the Church’s program as disciples. Through learning and experience, they can shape the rest of their lives too. As they study the gospel, serve others and practice keeping their covenants, youth become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ and covenant-keeping sons and daughters of God.

Youth leaders attend an instructional meeting with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in the Palmeiras Chapel in Beira, Mozambique, Sept. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The “Becoming a Covenant Daughter of God” and “Becoming a Covenant Son of God” statements help youth see what that can look like in their own lives. Each becoming statement teaches them something about their divine identities and potential and gives each a way to practice living as a disciple of Jesus Christ.

What is a becoming statement?

A becoming statement expresses a gospel truth about who you are, your relationship with God and how you can live as His disciple. The Youth Tool Kit includes 12 statements for young women and 12 for young men, one for every month of the year.

Some of the statements are shared by both young women and young men. For example, in February, both will study:

“God knows me. He knows my name. I will listen and respond to His voice and acknowledge His hand in all things.”

Notice how the statement connects something youth can know with something they can do. God knows them personally, and they can learn to recognize and respond to His promptings.

A work for you to do

The scriptures show us how God helps His children understand who they are and what He invites them to do. Consider the examples of Moses and of Emma Smith.

A group of youth participates in an activity at a For the Strength of Youth or FSY conference in this undated photo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Moses we read, “Behold, I am the Lord God Almighty … thou art my son … and I have a work for thee, Moses, my son” (Moses 1:3-4, 6).

In Doctrine and Covenants, we read, “Hearken unto the voice of the Lord your God, while I speak unto you, Emma Smith, my daughter … thou art an elect lady, whom I have called” (Doctrine and Covenants 25:1, 3).

Do you see the pattern? The Lord introduced himself, referred to each as His son or daughter, called each by name and gave each meaningful work.

These becoming statements will help youth engage with God’s work now as they focus on following Jesus Christ, repenting, hearing God’s voice, keeping covenants, ministering, preparing for the temple and strengthening families.

Take your next step

These short statements will be recited at the beginning of the last-Sunday lesson but could be recited at the beginning of each lesson if you choose. They point back to the monthly FSY guide topic and will connect the youth to what they have been learning and practicing all month long. After reciting the statement and reading the verse that the statement is rooted in, youth will study a scripture hero who exemplifies that statement to give added understanding.

Young men study together during a seminary class in Ecuador. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Find the statements in the tool kit under “Becoming a Covenant Daughter of God” and “Becoming a Covenant Son of God.” Then explore this month’s last-Sunday lesson to see how the statement, the verse and the scripture story all work together to help youth better understand their divine identities and purpose.

Strength to become

Becoming more like Jesus Christ happens over time and requires His help. He is the strength of youth. These 12 statements help young women and young men discover God’s divine purpose for their lives. As they participate in priesthood ordinances and keep their covenant promises, they can draw upon God’s power to become who He needs them to become.

He has a work for you to do

As our youth learn these truths and live them, they grow as lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. These becoming statements will remind them who they are, Whose they are, and the great work that is theirs as covenant sons and daughters of God.

Young women and young men walk to the St. George Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints