The members of the Relief Society general presidency are among the keynote speakers announced for BYU Women's Conference 2024.

The Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Presidency of the Seventy are among the keynote presenters announced for BYU Women’s Conference 2024.

BYU Women’s Conference also announced that young women ages 11-18 and their leaders are invited to register at a discounted group rate and join a Wednesday evening event.

The conference will be held on the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, beginning Wednesday evening, May 1, and continuing through Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3. This year’s theme draws from 2 Nephi 4:34, “O Lord, I have trusted in thee, and I will trust in thee forever.”

BYU Women’s Conference is one of the largest annual gatherings of Latter-day Saint women in the world and has been bringing women together since 1976. The conference draws more than 12,000 attendees each year. Since its beginning, more than 1 million service projects have been completed.

More than 150 presenters during this year’s three-day conference will share perspectives on topics including womanhood and sisterhood, gospel principles, marriage and family. Content is tailored for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; however, those of all faiths are welcome to participate. Information about registration and conference fees can be found on the BYU Women’s Conference website.

Attendees walk between classes during the 2023 BYU Women’s Conference, held May 3-5, 2023. | Brooklynn Jarvis Kelson/BYU

Keynote speakers

The BYU Women’s Conference Facebook page recently announced presenters for five keynote sessions:

Learn more about these keynote sessions on the BYU Women’s Conference website. The full 2024 conference schedule will be available in late March.

Young women invited to join

Young women ages 11-18 and their leaders are invited to join the conference on Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the BYU Marriott Center. Discounted group rates are available. Registration information is available on the BYU Women’s Conference website.

“Music and messages will be relevant for women and young women of all ages,” organizers wrote on the conference’s Facebook page. “We can’t wait to welcome you all to this inspiring event!”

BYU Women’s Conference 2023

After two years of a pandemic and a year’s pause, the 2023 conference opened in the Marriott Center with an address from the Relief Society general presidency.

“You women are a glorious sight,” President Johnson said. “You are women who are distinct and different in happy ways — preparing yourselves and the world for the second coming of our Savior. Thank you for your goodness, your kindness, your courage and your light.”

The 2023 theme scripture was Doctrine and Covenants 68:6 — “Wherefore, be of good cheer, and do not fear, for I the Lord am with you, and will stand by you; and ye shall bear record of me, even Jesus Christ, that I am the Son of the living God, that I was, that I am, and that I am to come.”

Other keynote speakers included Irene Caso, media relations manager for the Church Communication Department; and Sister Sheri L. Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer for Deseret Management Corp. Members of the Young Women general presidency, Primary general presidency and Young Men general presidency also spoke during the conference.

On the annual evening of service, thousands of women helped set a new service record for the conference — packaging almost 400,000 meals in three hours for Hunger Fight.