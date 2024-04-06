See the 2023 statistical report on Church units, membership, missionaries and temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statistical report on the growth and status of the Church as of Dec. 31, 2023.
The report was released during the April 2024 general conference on Saturday, April 6, and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Church units
- Stakes — 3,565
- Missions — 414
- Districts — 489
- Wards and branches — 31,490
Church membership
- Total membership — 17,255,394
- New children of record during 2023 — 93,594
- Converts baptized during 2023 — 251,763
Missionaries
- Full-time teaching missionaries — 67,871
- Senior service missionaries — 27,801
- Young service missionaries — 3,884
Temples
- Temples in operations (includes temples under renovation/reconstruction: Manti Utah, Salt Lake, Stockholm Sweden and San Diego California temples) — 186
- Temples under construction — 55
- Temples announced — 94