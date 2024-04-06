Menu
See the 2023 statistical report on Church units, membership, missionaries and temples

The statistics — released at the Saturday morning session of April 2024 general conference — are through Dec. 31, 2023

By Christine Rappleye
Congregation members stand and join with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a song at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statistical report on the growth and status of the Church as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The report was released during the April 2024 general conference on Saturday, April 6, and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church units

  • Stakes — 3,565
  • Missions — 414
  • Districts — 489
  • Wards and branches — 31,490

Church membership

  • Total membership — 17,255,394
  • New children of record during 2023 — 93,594
  • Converts baptized during 2023 — 251,763

Missionaries

  • Full-time teaching missionaries — 67,871
  • Senior service missionaries — 27,801
  • Young service missionaries — 3,884

Temples

