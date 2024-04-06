See the 2023 statistical report on Church units, membership, missionaries and temples

Congregation members stand and join with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a song at the Conference Center for the 194th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statistical report on the growth and status of the Church as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The report was released during the April 2024 general conference on Saturday, April 6, and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church units

Stakes — 3,565

Missions — 414

Districts — 489

Wards and branches — 31,490

Church membership

Total membership — 17,255,394

New children of record during 2023 — 93,594

Converts baptized during 2023 — 251,763

Missionaries

Full-time teaching missionaries — 67,871

Senior service missionaries — 27,801

Young service missionaries — 3,884

Temples