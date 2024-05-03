Each role is an opportunity to influence and lead, Liz Darger says

Liz Darger, senior associate athletic director at Brigham Young University, speaks during the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference on Thursday, May 2, at the BYU Marriott Center.

PROVO, Utah — When Liz Darger presents to groups about leadership, people sometimes picture CEOs in boardrooms, politicians giving speeches or Relief Society presidents conducting meetings.

While these are examples of leadership roles, Darger wants to expand people’s definition of leadership.

“I believe the true principles of leadership as covenant women of God are universal,” Darger said, adding, “As covenant women of God, we can lead using our unique gifts and talents that we’ve been given by God in our spheres of influence.”

Darger, senior associate athletic director at Brigham Young University, spoke during the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference about the many ways that Latter-day Saint women are leaders. She was the afternoon keynote speaker on Thursday, May 2, at the BYU Marriott Center.

BYU Women’s Conference is the largest annual three-day gathering of Latter-day Saint women in the world that enables women of faith to hear uplifting messages, gain insights and participate in service.

This year’s conference will continue through Friday, May 3, and is centered around the theme found in 2 Nephi 4:34, “O Lord, I have trusted in thee, and I will trust in thee forever.”

For those that can’t attend in person, President Johnson’s keynote address on Friday morning will be livestreamed on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, the Gospel Stream app and other Church channels.

During Thursday’s afternoon keynote, Darger shared how, for her doctoral dissertation, she interviewed 15 women at BYU who held high leadership positions and asked each, “What do Latter-day Saint women experience on their leadership journeys at Brigham Young University?”

She identified three prevalent themes from their answers:

Feeling “nudged” to consider certain leadership opportunities. Feeling a sense of relationship responsibility in a leadership role. Receiving a spiritual confirmation that they should accept a leadership role.

Darger believes these themes are applicable to all Latter-day Saint women.

“The women of this Church, members of the Relief Society, nearly 7 million strong, come from all walks of life,” she said. “We lift where we stand — no matter our personal circumstance.”

Women attend the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference on Wednesday, May 1, at the BYU Marriott Center. | Abby Shelton, BYU

Spiritual ‘nudges’

Darger said the Holy Ghost is the “ultimate nudger.” She recalled how, as a senior in high school, she nearly committed to playing volleyball at Utah State University.

But an unsettled feeling wouldn’t go away, and she ultimately realized that God was directing her to attend BYU, a school she previously hadn’t considered at all. Heeding that “nudge” was the first in a variety of impactful experiences that led her to where she is now, Darger said.

She also emphasized the importance of giving and receiving spiritual nudges to and from others. This often looks like verbal encouragement, Darger said, such as when she tells student-athletes the specific strengths she sees in them.

“As covenant women, we can ask for God’s help to be intentional in seeking to better recognize the gifts, talents and potential in those around us,” Darger said, adding, “We should cherish these opportunities when the Holy Ghost uses us to plant an idea in someone else that they have not yet heard from the Spirit or perhaps have heard from the Spirit but not yet followed.”

Relational responsibility

Another aspect of leadership is feeling responsible to or for others. Darger said this “relational responsibility” is a divine gift from Heavenly Father — part of the covenant responsibility to help others.

Scriptural examples include Queen Esther in the Old Testament, the Samaritan woman at the well in the New Testament and Abish in the Book of Mormon.

“When the world tells us to focus on ourselves, and the Spirit tugs at us with thoughts and feelings of others, remember that sense of relational responsibility that we feel as women is part of our divine heritage,” Darger said.

Liz Darger, senior associate athletic director at Brigham Young University, speaks during the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference on Thursday, May 2, at the BYU Marriott Center. | Aaron Cornia, BYU

Accepting leadership roles

Darger said that covenant women are called to serve in many capacities throughout their lives. Large or small, each role is an opportunity to influence — to lead — for good.

No matter the challenges of a role, Jesus Christ will comfort and send angels from both sides as the veil as individuals put Him at the center of their leadership, Darger said. And at times, Latter-day Saint women will be the angels helping those around them.

“We will only be successful to the extent that we emulate the Savior’s example and put Him at the center of our efforts to influence others,” Darger said. “Our influence will flow from our covenant relationship with God and His Son. As we are receptive to His Spirit, we will know how to best use our unique gifts and talents to bless others.”