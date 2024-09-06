The coffin with the body of New Zealand’s Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, is carried up Taupiri Mountain for burial in Ngaruawahia, New Zealand, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

The Pacific Area presidency shared a message of love and respect following the death of Kīngi Tūheitia, the Maori king in New Zealand, on Aug. 29.

The king, 69, passed away after undergoing heart surgery just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

The area presidency — General Authority Seventies Elder Peter F. Meurs, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo and Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi — said in a statement: “On behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we, the Pacific Area Presidency, express our sincere aroha and great respect for Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII at this sad time of his passing.

“We are grateful for Kīngi Tūheitia’s years of dedication and service. His efforts to uplift communities and families are considerable. We attended the Koroneihana celebrations last week and experienced first-hand the great mana held by Kingi Tūheitia, his gentle spirit and great love for the people.

“Dedicated in 1958, the first temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the South Pacific stands within the tribal boundaries of Waikato-Tainui, in Temple View, Hamilton. The good relationship that we have with the Kīngitanga is one we wish to carry on and strengthen in the future.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with King Tūheitia’s dear companion, Te Makau Ariki Te Atawhai, their children, and the wider Kāhui Ariki. May the Lord, Jesus Christ’s blessings be upon them.

“He aha te mea nui o te ao? He tangata. He Tangata. He Tangata. ‘What is the most important thing in the world? It is people, it is people, it is people.’”

Elder Peter F. Meurs, Pacific Area president, and Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, second counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, attend a celebration for the Maori king's 18th anniversary of his coronation, on Aug. 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Maori monarchy is a symbolic but influential role, functioning without legal or judicial power within the New Zealand government. The designation was established in 1858 to unite Maori tribes against the threat of colonialism, according to New Zealand’s Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

All three members of the area presidency attended celebrations for the anniversary of Tūheitia’s coronation in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Aug. 20 — just days before his death.

At that time, Elder Meurs told the Church’s Pacific Newsroom, “We thank the King, Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki, for his leadership, his warm welcome and for the people he leads. We are grateful for their goodness, their faith in Jesus Christ, their many positive contributions to this land and to communities and families.”

The king’s daughter, Ngā wai hono i te po, 27, will become the next monarch.