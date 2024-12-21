Sister Marjorie Gerratt, wife of Elder D. Rex Gerratt, dies at age 87

Elder D. Rex Gerratt, then a recently sustained General Authority Seventy, stands with his wife, Sister Marjorie Gerratt, outside the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday Oct. 11, 2002.

After a life of faithful service to her family and the Church, Sister Marjorie Crane Gerratt, the wife of Elder D. Rex Gerratt, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in Burley, Idaho, at the age of 87.

Throughout her life, Sister Gerratt served faithfully in many callings, including several with her husband. Besides supporting her husband as he served as a general authority from 2002 to 2007, the two served as mission leaders of the Philippines Manila Mission from 1996 to 1999. She also served as matron of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple as her husband served as president from 2008 to 2010.

Marjorie Crane was born on May 24, 1937, to Elmer LeRoy and Mary Cottrell Crane, who raised their eight children on a farm in Burley, Idaho.

When she was 10 years old, D. Rex Gerratt, who was a year older than her, and his family moved to Burley and they became neighbors.

In high school, Rex and Marjorie each served as president of his and her respective class, and the two would have good-natured discussions about whose class was better (Church News, Nov. 9, 2002). The high school sweethearts were married on Nov. 9, 1955, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple .

Young Rex’s father gave him and his brother the proceeds from a half-acre potato crop for working on the farm. With this money, they each purchased a milk cow. That became the start for a successful dairy and farm operation where Elder and Sister Gerratt raised their nine children.

In a speech given at Brigham Young University–Idaho in 2008, Elder Gerratt expressed gratitude for his wife, who he called “his best friend” as well as his eternal companion.

Through the years, Sister Gerratt served as ward Young Women and Primary president and counselor in a ward Relief Society presidency. An accomplished musician, Sister Gerratt served as a ward organist until this year. She enjoyed cultivating a large garden, quilting and taught her children to play the piano. Her obituary states that she acknowledged each child, grandchild and great-grandchild on their birthday.

In her obituary, her children express appreciation for their mother’s “quiet strength and support. Thank you for all you have done for us and for showing us how to live loving, industrious and Christ-centered lives.”

Sister Gerratt is survived by her husband, Elder Rex D. Gerratt; children, Mary Ann Clayton (Dan), Alan Gerratt (Kayla), Darlene Fish (Glen), Dale Gerratt (Becky), Carolyn Wood (Kevin), Lynn Gerratt (Shalawn), David Gerratt (Bonnie), Steven Gerratt (Michelle), and Donald Gerratt (Julie); 43 grandchildren; and 83 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mary Crane; her seven siblings; and grandsons Spencer Gerratt and John Clayton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Church meetinghouse at 515 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.