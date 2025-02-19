Church leaders participating in the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction from left: Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Patrick Kearon, both members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles; and two General Authority Seventies, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, executive director of the Family History Department; and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including stake and ward councils and those with callings that support temple and family history efforts, are invited to view the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction meeting beginning Thursday, March 6.

The release of the Temple and Family History Leadership instruction coincides with the beginning of RootsTech 2025, a global online gathering with an in-person experience, which is scheduled for March 6-8 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Information about the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction meeting was first released on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This pre-recorded instruction — available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, FamilySearch.org and the Gospel Library app — provides instruction from Church leaders on how local leaders can help members access God’s power through temple ordinances and covenants.

Participating Church leaders include: Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Patrick Kearon, both members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and two General Authority Seventies — Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, who serves as executive director of the Church’s Family History Department; and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, who serves as executive director of the Church’s Temple Department.

Elder Neil L. Andersen and Elder Patrick Kearon, center, both members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, and other Church leaders provide instruction during the 2025 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction.

A discussion guide will be provided with the prerecorded instruction on the Gospel Library app and online in several languages. Those with callings and responsibilities to assist with temple and family history efforts and those who attend the temple and family history coordination meeting are invited to view this session and counsel together using the provided discussion guide as a point of reference for the discussion.

How to watch

View the recording on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and Gospel Library.

The broadcast will be available in the following 26 languages: American Sign Language (ASL), Cantonese, Cebuano, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Indonesian, Khmer, Malay, Mandarin, Mongolian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog, Tai, Tongan, Urdu and Vietnamese.

Previous leadership instruction

In 2024, Church leaders introduced the Family Name Assist FamilySearch feature and focused on helping new and returning members with their first temple experiences during the Temple and Family History Leadership instruction.

In 2023, leadership instruction topics included the blessings of participating in temple and family history service, being bound to the Savior through ordinances and covenants and united families for eternity, with examples of counseling together and questions to prompt discussion.