Faith, friendship and firsts: A landmark FSY in Asia

Asia Area youth prepare gifts for underserved students in Thailand's mountain communities during a For the Strength of Youth conference held in Thailand in December 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a For the Strength of Youth international conference in Thailand in December 2024. FSY conferences are held throughout the world, but this gathering was the first of its kind for Asia Area-wide expat youth whose primary language is English.

A press release from the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom noted the “unique challenges” the youth have connecting with their non-English speaking peers.

Youth from diverse backgrounds across the Asia Area build friendships at a For the Strength of Youth conference held in Thailand in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This camp was my first actual English camp, so I was able to understand everything and talk with more people,” said Zechariah Olson, a youth participant from Bangkok, Thailand.

Olsen and two of his siblings were among the 160 youth attendees from throughout Asia: Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Cambodia.

In a recent Church News podcast episode, Young Men and Young Women general presidency members talked about benefits the Church has seen from FSY conferences. They emphasized the importance of youth strengthening each other in faith and friendship.

“What an opportunity, great opportunity, in these countries where there are not a lot of youth — to have these five days to be together and to see … all these people have the same values,” said Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

Counselors in the Asia Area immerse themselves in scripture study during a For the Strength of Youth Conference held in Thailand in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Coordinators and young single adult (YSA) counselors at the conference offered a blend of high-energy activities and opportunities for spiritual growth. The youth participated in workshops and devotionals, set personal goals and reflected on their discipleship of Jesus Christ.

Brother Michael T. Nelson , second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, said the five days of fun, spiritual moments and learning at FSY are meant to develop habits that inspire.

Asia Area youth attend a devotional during a For the Strength of Youth conference held in Thailand in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As one of the FSY Asia conference coordinators, Tizzy Parks also thought of it as more than “just a camp.” She said it’s a place where testimonies are born and strengthened.

“I’ve seen youth who were hesitant at first leave with glowing confidence in their faith and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Parks said .

Throughout the event, youth built friendships as they laughed, learned and served side-by-side.

Asia Area youth prepare gifts for underserved students in Thailand's mountain communities. The service project was part of a For the Strength of Youth conference held in Thailand in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The gospel lessons and shared experiences brought us closer together, and I’m leaving with a stronger testimony and amazing friendships,” said Miguel Shathesh from Malaysia.

Emily Lloyd served as one of the FSY counselors and watched youth grow together throughout the conference.

“These moments of connection and growth truly plant seeds of faith that will bless their lives for years to come,” Lloyd said .

Sister Naomi Tai, wife of General Authority Seventy and Asia Area President Benjamin M. Z. Tai, shares insights with Asia Area youth during a For the Strength of Youth conference held in Thailand in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai , a General Authority Seventy and Asia Area president, and his wife, Sister Naomi Tai, participated in the conference. He expressed his hope that the youth would record their experiences at FSY and remember feelings of love and support from God and from their new friends.

Olson, the youth participant, added that “it felt amazing to meet others my age who share my faith. For the first time, I didn’t feel alone.”