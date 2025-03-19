Brother Mark J. Wiest: How a moment of time with youth can make an eternal difference

Can an adult leader change the direction of a young person’s life?

Mine sure did. I remember being in my high school production of “Romeo and Juliet.” I didn’t have a big part, but I was excited about it. I’ll never forget the night I saw my youth leader sitting in the audience on the third row. I knew he did not have a child in the play and there were no other youth from my ward in the cast. It turns out he came to see me. He congratulated me after the play and I remember how good that made me feel.

Brother Mark J. Wiest, a member of the Young Men general advisory council. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The time invested in our youth outside of Sunday meetings is noticed and appreciated. I sure listened more intently to my youth leader after he attended the play I was in. Youth leaders can make a difference simply by showing interest in what young people are doing. That could be attending a lacrosse game, a cross-country meet, or piano or dance recital.

Similarly, taking time to talk to a young man or woman in any setting sends a positive message of acceptance and love. It might be a moment with a youth during a weekday service activity, out in the lobby with a youth who feels awkward at a stake dance, or maybe just in the hall after Church meetings. Ask an open-ended question:

“How is it having a new baby brother?”

“How are you liking your calculus class?”

“How is that car project coming along in your garage?”

Be sure to be sincere, curious and open. Listen intently and validate them by complimenting their efforts, progress and good choices:

“I think it is wonderful that your parents can count on you to help out.”

“It is impressive that you are not shying away from a hard class at school.”

“I think the time you are spending learning about cars will help you in the future.”

The conversation may only take two minutes, but it will not be forgotten. The young person may go home and say, “Mom, Brother King said he saw a nice post on social media about me in our game last week,” or “Dad, Sister Cerda said she would help me with my applications to colleges next year.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund reminds our advisory council often of what Church research has found: “Young men who have strong, positive relationships with an active family member, peer or leader are able to help them develop a stronger relationship with their Heavenly Father. These young men are the most likely to stay active. Specific program elements, such as the Sunday curriculum and out-of-Church activities, have little effect independent of those relationships.”

Youth leaders can invest hours preparing for and supporting the youth in their lessons and activities, and yet it may be the one-on-one connection they make which will have the most lingering effect in their lives. Alma taught his son Helaman, “By small and simple things are great things brought to pass” (Alma 37:6).

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, often ends leadership training sessions with these words: “I do not know the names of many people who have won academy awards or medals at the Olympics. I can’t tell you who won the Nobel Prize recently. However, I can tell you the names of youth leaders who made a difference in my life. I can tell you the names of bishops who changed me forever and youth leaders who made me feel like there was a place for me in the Church.”

A simple moment of time spent showing true interest in a young person can make an eternal difference. Through your ministering and mentoring, the Holy Ghost will touch the hearts of the youth and help them become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

Just ask a kid named Mark who had a small part in a school play but was blessed with a youth leader who made a big difference.

— Mark J. Weist is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.