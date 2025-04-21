Alberta celebrates Easter with art, life-sized images of Holy Week events

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A family attends the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Over 400 people came to the art show and nearly 300 were present for a concert in the evening.

In a Church meetinghouse in Airdrie, Alberta, over 400 people — Church members and friends — visited “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art,” an art show featuring life-sized images of the events of Holy Week, over 100 submissions from local artists and an interactive children’s room on Saturday, April 12. That evening, nearly 300 people attended a concert of music celebrating Jesus Christ at the meetinghouse as well.

The event commemorated the suffering, Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ through art and music, according to the Church’s Canada Newsroom.

A child views a life-sized reproduction of a painting depicting Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The painting was featured in “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art," an Easter celebration event in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Calgary Alberta North Stake Relief Society President Danelle Richards, who organized the event, said, “The purpose of the event is to feel the Spirit of our Savior, Jesus Christ … and allow others to express their love of the Savior through their artistic talents.”

Under subdued lighting with worshipful music in the background, attendees walked amongst life-sized prints of well-known art depicting the events of Holy Week. The peaceful atmosphere was intended to help viewers feel as if they experienced Holy Week for themselves, according to Canada Newsroom.

A family attends the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Over 100 art submissions from local Church members and Christian friends were on display as well. Ranging from children’s art to semi-professional work, these pieces expressed each artist’s faith in Jesus Christ. They included a testimony quilt with squares telling stories of the quilter’s faith-strengthening life experiences and a nearly life-size 3D representation of Christ’s tomb as well as paintings, sculptures, wood carvings, sketches and Bibles with painted covers.

Manuel Lopez shares his artwork, "Temple in Our Home," at the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Young artist Josie Henry shares her painting of Christ walking on water at the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The children’s room, which displayed paintings of Jesus Christ by local children, featured a “Resurrection tree.” Children were invited to write their feelings about the Savior on leaves, which were then hung up on the tree. Newsroom reported the messages included: “He has risen for me,” “He loves us no matter what” and “I am never alone because of Jesus.”

A child hangs a leaf on a "Resurrection tree" in the children’s room at the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Young participants were invited to write their feelings about Jesus Christ on a leaf to be hung on the tree. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children could also make paper palm fronds to reenact the events of Palm Sunday — Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

Children make paper palm fronds to reenact Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem at the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The evening concert included soloists, children’s choirs, vocalists and instrumentalists performing traditional hymns, modern music and Handel’s “Messiah” in order to celebrate Jesus Christ.

Uzma Rashid, left, and her daughter Kashifa Mahmood, right, members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association, tour the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” exhibit with Laurea Rolfson, center, in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Natasha Jackson, left, shares her artwork with a young child at the “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art” event held in in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children enjoy a nearly life-sized 3D representation of Christ’s tomb at “Jesus Christ: A Celebration Through Art,” held in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints