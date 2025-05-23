2025 graduates reflect on the blessings of a CES education

Brian Stewart, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, holds his daughter, Sophie, 4 months, as his wife, Catherine, of Springville, boops Sophie’s nose after a photo after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Throughout the month of April, thousands of graduates from institutions within the Church Educational System donned a long black ceremonial gown and a cap and tassel to commemorate the completion of a certificate or degree.

Among Ensign College, BYU–Idaho, BYU–Hawaii and Brigham Young University, more than 12,000 certificates and degrees — associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorates — were conferred to graduates from all 50 U.S. states and dozens of countries.

The graduates — which included a 19-year-old graduate from Ensign College and a 79-year-old graduate from BYU — represent a variety of ages, races, backgrounds and circumstances.

Here’s a look at this year’s cohort, plus some graduates’ thoughts on the unique blessings that come from the Church Educational System.

Graduates line up outside with faculty before the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ensign College

In his remarks to almost 1,700 graduates on April 11, Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch noted that one of the things he loves most about the college are the students from around the globe.

For decades, the school has attracted international students to its Salt Lake City campus. Now because of its partnership with BYU–Pathway Worldwide, Ensign College is serving thousands more.

“Each of you graduating today, whether you are from Roy or Rio de Janeiro; from Sandy or Seoul, you should feel a great sense of accomplishment and achievement,” said President Kusch.

Roughly 60% of the 2025 Ensign College graduates were from outside the United States, representing 80 countries.

President Bruce C. Kusch speaks at the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ensign College winter 2025 graduation 2,589 awards to 1,686 graduates:

awards to 1,991 certificates ,

, 338 associate degrees , and

, and 260 Bachelor of Applied Science degrees .

. Of the 1,686 graduates:

854 are men and 832 are women

are men and are women 670 of the graduates are from the United States. 1,016 graduates are from 80 different countries and represent 60% of all those graduating.

of the graduates are from the United States. graduates are from 80 different countries and represent 60% of all those graduating. 540 graduates — 32% of the graduating class — are first-generation college students.

graduates — 32% of the graduating class — are first-generation college students. (Commencement held annually)

In their time at Ensign College, said President Kusch, many students have learned to appreciate diverse cultures, master a language other than their native language, or work side by side with someone who thinks differently than themselves.

“But in the midst of all of the differences, you have learned that we, as children of God, are much more alike than we are different. I hope you will never forget these character-forming experiences,” said President Kusch.

Moroni Gaona Villanueva, a graduate from Veracruz, Mexico, who earned a bachelor’s degree in finance, said his experiences at Ensign College have empowered him both professionally and spiritually.

A graduate smiles toward the audience during the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

During his speech at commencement, Villanueva spoke of how he met his wife, Megan, at the campus cafe on the second day of fall semester in 2018. The two married a year later and both earned associate’s degrees. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was surging, he started his career, he and his wife prepared to welcome their first child and he enrolled to begin classes toward his bachelor’s degree. Over the past few years, they’ve added two more children to their family.

“There were many nights when my wife and I, after putting our three children to bed, stayed up until 1 or 2 a.m., pushing through exhaustion to meet deadlines and fulfill our responsibilities,” he recalled.

Graduates line up to receive their diplomas at the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

His time at Ensign College, however, taught him “when we trust in the Lord, miracles happen.”

Fellow commencement speaker and graduate Emily Roberts, who earned an associate’s degree in interior design, noted that their educational experiences have helped them grow in their discipleship of Jesus Christ — the mission of the Church Educational System.

“Let’s thank Him by using our talents and skills to serve others and prepare the world for His return,” Roberts told her cohort of graduates.

Ariana Dardon, 4, twirls in her dress during the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Graduates line up outside before the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Giorgia Polizzi cheers after receiving her diploma at the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Camila Cabrera, left, hugs friend Evelyn Chang, right, after Chang graduated during the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The last graduate to receive their diploma cheers toward the audience during the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

BYU–Idaho

During commencement exercises on April 11, BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III invited more than 2,500 graduates to think of all they’ve been blessed with during their education.

Not only have they learned from expert faculty who make student learning their highest priority but they have been mentored by employees and staff. “You have had opportunities to lead in the classroom, in activities, and in your church units. You have benefited from free tutoring, mentoring, advising and counseling,” noted President Meredith.

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks at BYU–Idaho’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Christian Martinez, BYU–Idaho

BYU–Idaho winter 2025 graduates 2,542 graduates total

2,072 bachelor’s degrees

bachelor’s degrees 470 associate degrees

associate degrees 763 were online students

were online students 859 began their studies as BYU–Pathway Worldwide students

began their studies as BYU–Pathway Worldwide students 479 began their education at or after the age of 30

began their education at or after the age of 30 (Commencement held 3 times a year)



Those on campus have also had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities to explore southeastern Idaho’s “epic” landscape and countless outdoor activities. “And because of the tremendous investment from the Church, you have received this excellent education at an exceptionally low tuition,” said President Meredith.

But most importantly, graduates have had countless opportunities to grow in their discipleship of Jesus Christ, President Meredith said.

“You have been given much. … What is required of you now is to go forward and do what His disciples do,” said President Meredith.

BYU–Idaho alumni celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho

Emily Aldridge, a BYU–Idaho graduate in special education, said she was grateful for those spiritual lessons she acquired while on campus.

Her education has given her “incredible mentors” and a supportive network in her new profession as well as strengthened her connection to Jesus Christ, she told BYU–Idaho News.

“As a Special Education K–12 major, I’ve learned not only the legal side of teaching — like IEPs and paperwork — but also the importance of working closely with parents and IEP teams. My Christ-centered education has taught me how to listen, understand, and collaborate with these families in a compassionate and meaningful way,” she commented.

A BYU–Idaho alumnus and loved ones celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho

BYU–Idaho alumni celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho

BYU–Idaho alumni celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

BYU–Hawaii

Throughout its history, BYU–Hawaii and its students have been guided by prophets, seers and revelators, noted R. Kelly Haws, assistant commissioner of the Church Education System, during commencement on April 18.

“Somehow, this university, and each of you,” he told graduates, “have taken your history from such simple beginnings, inculcated a deep spirit of Ohana, sprinkled in a bit of surfing, and somehow … somehow you’ve become a vibrant, visionary, university with academic discipline and excellence, bringing together all of you beautiful students, from 33 countries, who have committed yourselves to being a university with the Lord as its founder,” Haws told around 350 graduates.

BYU–Hawaii graduates line up for processional prior to commencement on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

BYU–Hawaii winter 2025 graduates: 355 received bachelor's degrees

9 received associate's degrees

Come from 33 countries

ages 19 to 35 years old

years old 50% come from outside the U.S.

Other 50% come from 24 states

13% are from Oceania

19% are from the Asian Rim

90% held a campus job or worked at the Polynesian Cultural Center

(Commencement held twice a year)

Rosalind Pedron, a Samoan graduate majoring in political science and Pacific Islands Studies and the student speaker at commencement, said she learned “a million and one lessons” from her time at BYU–Hawaii. But of the most important things she learned was to better listen to the quiet, gentle promptings of the Spirit.

It was due to those quiet, gentle tugs at her heart that she served a mission, transferred from a university in Australia to BYU–Hawaii, married her husband and decided to pursue a degree in Pacific Island studies, Pedron related.

“Fellow graduates, as we stand on the shoulders of those before us, as we become diplomats, lawyers, teachers, businesswomen, businessmen, doctors, artists, parents and more, I hope we never forget to follow those gentle pulls in our hearts, guiding us to greater joys than we could ever imagine,” she said.

BYU–Hawaii graduates celebrates outside the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, following commencement on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferriera, BYU–Hawaii

A BYU–Hawaii graduate celebrates outside the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, following commencement on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Graduates listen as Primary General President Susan H. Porter speaks during commencement held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

BYU–Hawaii graduates line up for processional prior to commencement on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

BYU–Hawaii graduates line up for processional prior to commencement on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 18, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

Brigham Young University

It’s no surprise that BYU President C. Shane Reese — who earned a doctorate in statistics — shared a few stats about graduates in his commencement address on April 24.

“BYU graduates are more likely to marry. They also tend to have more children than the average American. BYU graduates are also roughly twice as likely to donate to charity and about four times as likely to volunteer,” he said.

In addition, “A sizable plurality of BYU graduates go into professions like education and healthcare. And in an age of increasing social isolation and institutional disintegration, BYU graduates tend to be civically engaged and connected to their neighbors, communities, and church congregations,” President Reese related.

Brigham Young University President C. Shane Reese speaks during BYU’s commencement ceremony, held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

BYU 2024-25 graduates: 7,194 graduates

Bachelor’s degrees: 5,885

degrees: 5,885 Master’s degrees: 1,146

degrees: 1,146 Doctorate degrees: 255

degrees: 255 Oldest student is 79 years old

Graduates come from all 50 states and 68 foreign countries

and 45.6% are male, 54.4% are female

(Commencement held annually)



Graduates of Brigham Young University, statistically speaking, will have more opportunities to lift others, serve neighbors and to influence the world the better, he said.

Paraphrasing the sign that sits on the corner of campus on Cougar Boulevard, President Reese told graduates, “You’ve entered to learn, now go forth to serve.”

In speaking about her education, BYU engineering graduate Rebecca Frei emphasized the need to serve. “Whatever it is we’re doing in the world, we should be doing something that will positively impact others — that will create good,” Frei told BYU News.

Cameron Banks, graduating with a master’s degree in accounting, poses for a photo with his wife, Mikayla, and their children, Paisley, 11 months, and Emmett, 2, as Banks’ mother, Nicole, takes a photo by the welcome sign after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

During her time at BYU, Frei participated in a global engineering program, a study abroad and two internships. “Through engineering, I’ve found I can make an impact. I want to serve other people, and I want to help other people feel the love of God,” she said.

BYU graduate Mia McGuire, who will soon begin a doctorate program, has already begun to see the good enabled through her education.

Partnering with a BYU professor, McGuire was able to use her programming and animation skills to create an app that promotes social media safety for autistic users.

“BYU has taught me that there’s not really a difference between spiritual and secular knowledge,” McGuire told BYU News. “All truth teaches us about how God works. He wants to teach us about chemistry, physics, biology and math because He designed all these things. God is the perfect scientist.”

McGuire said she also appreciates the support she’s received juggling motherhood with education. “A family doesn’t hinder your goals — it enriches and enhances them.”

JD Mestanza, graduating with a master’s degree in information systems, waves as he exits after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Jake Retzlaff, graduating with a degree in exercise and wellness, claps during Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony, held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Connor Crandall, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, rings an alumni bell outside the Marriott Center after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony, held in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Brian Stewart, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, holds his daughter, Sophie, 4 months, as his wife, Catherine, of Springville, boops Sophie’s nose after a photo after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Marea Glade, left, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders, poses for a photo with Jenna Mathews, graduating with a degree in geospatial intelligence, at block letters after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony, held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Grace Manning, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, poses for a photo with her dad, Tom, and mom, Stephanie, as her sister, Claire, takes the photo after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A graduate cheers by signage after Brigham Young University’s commencement ceremony in Provo on Thursday, April 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News