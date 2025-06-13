YSA who are deaf or hard of hearing invited to the Church’s first ASL YSA conference

A small group of young single adults who are deaf participate in a large YSA conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2023. The Church is sponsoring its first ASL YSA conference this summer.

Fernando Martinez Sanchez is one of many deaf young single adults who are counting down the days until the American Sign Language YSA conference sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in August.

“I think it’s going to be amazing for everyone to be able to come and see each other,” said Sanchez, a student at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Sanchez joined the Church last year and is a member of the ASL institute council who is helping plan the young single adult conference.

“We’re hoping to have over 100 people be involved to learn about the Church, to learn about the gospel and to be able to feel the Spirit. For me, that’s very important. It’s an important part of my life because I want to continue to follow Jesus Christ, forever,” he said.

The first conference of its kind

All young single adults ages 18 to 35 who are deaf or hard of hearing are invited to participate in the ASL YSA conference held Aug. 14-18 in Riverside, California.

This event is one of more than a dozen YSA conferences happening across North America in 2025 but the only one offered completely in sign language.

“This is the first-ever ASL YSA conference that the Church has sponsored,” said Caralee Crye, who is deaf and serves as an adviser for the ASL institute council. “There will be a variety of activities and a lot of time to be able to socialize with one another and get to know each other.”

Activities she highlighted include a service project, a temple trip and workshops with speakers who are deaf.

Crye explained why this opportunity to gather will be meaningful to YSA who are deaf. “Many of the deaf YSA are isolated, and they don’t really have an opportunity to socialize much with others who are deaf,” she said.

“It’s nice to be able to have support to gather together and to learn more about the gospel and not feel so alone, because there’s a lot that can be missed when they go to church. … Coming together, under God in heaven, they’ll be able to feel His love for them and understand the gospel and the Atonement of Jesus Christ with more clarity.”

Planned by YSA, for YSA

Rick E. Jensen, the Church’s North America ASL coordinator and adviser, pointed out that rather than being planned by individuals at Church headquarters, this conference is being planned by YSA who are deaf.

“It’s fun to note that most of the people on the institute council and leadership team are deaf, so they have a Deaf perspective on what will work for this conference,” he said. “This conference will include a lot of activities that connect with Deaf culture.”

Jensen also noted that this conference is not meant for people who are trying to learn ASL; it’s for those who know and understand ASL as well as Deaf culture. All attendees should be able to sign clearly. No interpretation will be provided.

Cayleigh Leishman, a senior at BYU–Idaho, is another member of the ASL institute council who is working with Sanchez and others to plan the conference. As someone who often felt excluded from social gatherings growing up because she is deaf, she wants other YSA who are deaf to know that this conference is for them.

“This is an ASL event. It’s not to exclude hearing people; it’s to involve the people who felt excluded like myself when I was younger. … This conference is meant to involve people who are deaf and help them find their inner voice,” Leishman said.

This conference is also a way to participate in the gathering of Israel, she added. “This is the perfect opportunity to gather Israel and inspire everyone who wants to be involved and be closer to the Savior.”

Registration details

The cost for the five-day event is $50 per person, which includes food and lodging. Transportation costs to attend the conference may be reimbursed depending on location and need. To register, visit the ASL YSA conference registration webpage at cvent.me/9MAGg4.

