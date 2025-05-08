Attendees dance as a DJ plays music before the opening speakers at the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

The Utah Area Presidency recently announced the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, taking place Aug. 29-31 in Salt Lake City.

The event will feature four main stage speakers, a variety of breakout sessions and a concluding message from a senior Church leader.

But young single adults in Utah aren’t the only ones with opportunities to strengthen their faith and enjoy time with their peers. Here’s a look at nice conferences for young single adults ages 18 to 35 happening across North America in 2025, plus one for single adults.

May 9-10: Bay Area YSA Conference

The Bay Area YSA Conference takes its theme from Matthew 6:33: “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend the conference on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10 in Oakland, California.

Activities include dinner and time at the Oakland California Temple on Friday; and a variety of speakers, workshops and service projects on Saturday. All events will take place at Temple Hill, 4770 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, California.

The keynote speakers will be Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Stephanie Johnson; violinist Jenny Oaks Baker; and Rosalynde Welch, associate director and a research fellow at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship.

Register for the conference at bayareaysa.com.

June 13-15: 2025 Washington D.C. Single Adult Conference

The 2025 Washington D.C. Single Adult Conference takes place June 13-15 in and around the U.S. capital. Single adults ages 31 and older are invited to attend the event, themed “Upon This Rock: Fortifying Foundations of Faith and Friendship.”

“Just as the Washington Monument was built of marble from various locations over numerous years, who we are is formed by various experiences, influences and challenges over our lifetimes,” the conference website states. “Together, these determine how we are situated upon the restored gospel. This June, we will celebrate our diverse foundations and seek to fortify the same in new and energizing ways.”

Featured speakers include Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy.

Activities include an opening social at the National Harbor, a formal gala at the Museum of the Bible, an opportunity to attend the Washington D.C. Temple, service projects, workshops and a variety of recreational options such as pickleball, sightseeing tours, kayaking, hiking and more.

General admission is $85 a person and increases to $125 a person after May 17. For more information and to register, see dcldssinglesconference.com.

May–August: North America Central Area YSA conferences

Beginning in May, the North America Central Area is presenting eight young single adult conferences across the U.S.

Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend their local events, themed “Think Celestial.” Registration is $50 per person across all of the conferences.

Jeanette Herrera, an area planning manager who helped strategize how to make the conferences successful, said these events are important for how they connect young single adults to each other and strengthen their faith.

“I think when we do that, when we put our focus on Him and the covenants that we make with Jesus Christ, that we will see a stronger connection among all of [us], but especially the rising generation,” Herrera said.

See below for additional information about each conference.

May 14-17: Pocatello, Idaho

The Pocatello YSA Conference will take place May 14-17 at the ICCU Dome (550 Memorial Drive, Pocatello, Idaho, 83201) and surrounding areas.

The keynote speakers will be Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy; and BYU a capella groups Vocal Point and Noteworthy.

The conference will also include workshops and a variety of recreational activities such as skating, escape rooms, dancing, games and a visit to Lava Hot Springs.

Register at bit.ly/3EUUqMV.

May 29-31: Denver, Colorado

The Denver YSA Conference will take place May 29-31 at the Highlands Ranch Stake Center, 9790 Foothills Canyon Blvd., Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The keynote speakers will be Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy; Elder John C. Pingree Jr., also a General Authority Seventy; and relationship coach Matt Townsend.

The conference will include workshops, opportunities for temple worship, service projects, and recreational activities such as hiking, ziplining, indoor and outdoors games, and a dance.

Register at bit.ly/3Z8jsir.

June 4-7: Kansas City, Missouri

The Kansas City YSA Conference will take place June 4-7 at Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri, and the Independence Stake Center, 705 W. Walnut St., Independence, Missouri.

Speakers will include Elder Rodney Ames, an Area Seventy in Liberty, Missouri; Porter Ellett, assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife, Carlie Ellett; Kurt Francom, host of the “Leading Saints” podcast; licensed therapist Becky Andrews and her husband, Steve Andrews; and Sterling Knapp, coordinator with the Church Educational System.

The conference will include breakout sessions, a service project, a Church history tour, a temple night, and performances from Strive to Be artist Ashley Hess and Christian pop duo Truman Brothers.

Register at bit.ly/3EWszvK.

June 11-14: Minneapolis, Minnesota

The St. Paul/Minneapolis YSA Conference will take place June 11-14 at the Oakdale Stake Center, 2150 Hadley Ave., North Oakdale, Minnesota.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, a General Authority Seventy, will give a devotional on Friday, June 13.

Keith Erekson, director of historical research and outreach for the Church, and Lisa Tait, managing historian for women’s history in the Church History Department, will also speak at the conference.

The event will include classes and workshops, opportunities for temple worship, offsite service projects, and a variety of recreational activities such as swing dance instruction, games, hiking, yoga and a Dry Bar Comedy show.

Register at bit.ly/3GJZ0Ox.

June 25-28: Rexburg, Idaho

The Rexburg YSA Conference will take place June 25-28 at the BYU–Idaho Center (50 W. Viking Drive, Rexburg, Idaho, 83460).

Speakers are to be announced. The event will also include classes, opportunities for temple worship, country dancing, speed dating, a luau, a drone show and a performance from Christian music group the Nashville Tribute Band.

Register at bit.ly/3F60MsK.

Aug. 1-4: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

The 2025 Central Canada YSA Conference will take place Aug. 1-4 at the University of Calgary, 2500 University Drive NW, Calgary, Alberta, and surrounding areas.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, will give a devotional on Sunday, Aug. 3. Keith Erekson, director of historical research and outreach for the Church, and Claire Haynie Brown, associate historian with the Church History Department, will also speak at the conference.

The event will include breakout sessions and a special temple day at the Calgary Alberta Temple, officiated by young single adult ordinance workers. The conference will also feature a variety of recreational options such as sailing, bowling, hiking, dancing, paintball matches and more.

Register at bit.ly/435cGeC.

Aug. 8-10: Chicago, Illinois

The Chicago YSA Conference will take place Aug. 8-10 at the Chicago YSA Ward building, 822 N. Clark Street, Chicago, Illinois.

The keynote speaker will be Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency. Other speakers are to be announced.

The conference will include workshops, service projects, time in the Chicago Illinois Temple, and recreational activities including sightseeing and a semi-formal dinner and dance.

Register at bit.ly/4j0UJ72.

Aug. 13-16: Boise, Idaho

The Boise YSA Conference will take place Aug. 13-16 at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd Street S., Nampa, Idaho.

The speakers will be Brother Bradly R. Wilcox, current first counselor in the Young Men general presidency; author and Brigham Young University professor Hank Smith; author and BYU professor John Bytheway; and journalist and author Jane Clayson Johnson.

Register at bit.ly/44Khf0v.