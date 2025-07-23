Brother Mark J. Wiest: The value of helping youth ‘strive to serve’

Youth participate in Global Youth Service Day in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday, April 26, 2025, by helping move dead trees at the Idaho Youth Ranch.

Across the world, young men recite the Aaronic Priesthood Quorum Theme and say these words, “As I strive to serve ... I will qualify for temple blessings and the enduring joy of the gospel.” I have found those words to be true.

Brother Mark J. Wiest, a member of the Young Men general advisory council. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A few years ago, my wife and I took our young family to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, to help build homes during the Christmas break. Along with the cost of the travel, we donated for the purchase of cinder blocks, cement and wood.

Our children were surprised and a little disappointed on Christmas morning in Mexico when their presents were safety glasses and work gloves. They realized we were not kidding when we had told them our Christmas that year would be focused on serving others. But by the end of the week, as we all looked at the two small homes we built, their disappointment was replaced by joy and satisfaction. That Christmas was unforgettable.

King Benjamin taught, “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mosiah 2:17).

The quickest way for me to find joy and peace when I’m feeling discouraged is to forget myself and serve someone. That’s when I begin to see others how God sees them.

I remember when I was a teenager and I heard President Spencer W. Kimball say: “God does notice us, and He watches over us. But it is usually through another person that He meets our needs. Therefore, it is vital that we serve each other in the kingdom” (Teachings of the Presidents of the Church: Spencer W. Kimball, Chapter 8: Selfless Service).

One of the best ways to help youth become lifelong disciples of Christ and feel like they belong in His Kingdom is to help them incorporate service into some of their activities. This can be serving family and friends, but also people they don’t even know who may be from a different culture.

In the parable of the good Samaritan, Christ told of a Samaritan who served a Jew who fell among thieves. Jews at the time considered Samaritans below them. Yet, it was the Samaritan who stopped to help, not the Jewish priest or Levite who passed by. He “had compassion on him” despite their social, cultural and economical differences (see Luke 10:30-37).

A 2018 BYU study concluded that helping strangers can positively benefit teenagers, especially during the more difficult years ages 12-16, when countless youth are struggling with mental health issues, low self-esteem and problem behaviors (”JustServe Strangers: Benefits for Teens Who Serve,” Laura M. Padilla-Walker, professor, School of Family Life, Brigham Young University, March 2018).

“Research has found helping strangers is associated with increases in adolescents’ self-esteem, increased gratitude and hope,” report those who conducted the study. “This is because serving strangers — compared to family members or friends — represents a relatively high-cost behavior, and they see they are important and needed outside of their communities.”

Young volunteers sort and pack meat for a service project on Oct. 12, 2013, at the Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City. | Deseret News archives

The Church created the JustServe platform to connect those in need with those who are willing to help. A great benefit of JustServe is it enables participants to build more relationships with charitable organizations and local communities they may not typically associate with. It can positively open participants’ eyes to many needs and help them realize that, like the good Samaritan, they can make a difference.

JustServe can help young men feel the promised joy they speak of as they recite their theme.

— Mark J. Wiest is a member of the Young Men general advisory council.