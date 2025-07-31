Days of ’47 photo gallery: See images of the rodeo, cattle drive, sunrise service and parade

Just over 178 years ago, on July 24, 1847, pioneer members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints led by Brigham Young entered the Great Salt Lake Valley — becoming the vanguard of one of the greatest treks in American history.
Their experience became the inspiration for Utah’s annual Days of ’47. “Pulling handcarts or driving wagons with oxen or horses, thousands of pioneers carried a firm commitment to America’s belief in freedom of religion as they slowly trudged across the plains to a vast desert landscape that became known as the Utah Territory,” recounts Daysof47.com. “Coming together from many nations, they sought to create a new life. This trek of the early Utah pioneers exemplifies the courage, foresight and faith that continue to inspire modern-day pioneers.”
Thousands in Utah come together each July — with events and celebrations centering around Utah’s Pioneer Day — to remember and honor those 1847 pioneers.
Participating in this year’s celebrations was President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who served as the Days of ‘47 Parade grand marshal.
Interviewed on July 24, President Holland said participating is an honor because of “what the Days of ‘47 means.”
As the community celebrates the Days of ’47 at the parade and other events, President Holland said he hopes that individuals will find renewed courage and strength to find success. “I hope they come away stronger and more committed,” he said. “I want them to be strong and be spiritual.”
The Church News shares a look at this year’s Days of ‘47 events through photographs.