Days of ’47 photo gallery: See images of the rodeo, cattle drive, sunrise service and parade

Thousands in Utah come together each July — with events and celebrations centering around Utah’s Pioneer Day — to remember and honor those 1847 pioneers

The annual Days of '47 longhorn cattle drive proceeds along Salt Lake City streets on Monday, July 21, 2025. The group passes by the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah in Salt Lake City. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

Just over 178 years ago, on July 24, 1847, pioneer members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints led by Brigham Young entered the Great Salt Lake Valley — becoming the vanguard of one of the greatest treks in American history.

Their experience became the inspiration for Utah’s annual Days of ’47. “Pulling handcarts or driving wagons with oxen or horses, thousands of pioneers carried a firm commitment to America’s belief in freedom of religion as they slowly trudged across the plains to a vast desert landscape that became known as the Utah Territory,” recounts Daysof47.com. “Coming together from many nations, they sought to create a new life. This trek of the early Utah pioneers exemplifies the courage, foresight and faith that continue to inspire modern-day pioneers.”

A view toward the Savior and His temples — President Holland honors pioneers as Days of '47 parade grand marshal

Thousands in Utah come together each July — with events and celebrations centering around Utah’s Pioneer Day — to remember and honor those 1847 pioneers.

Participating in this year’s celebrations was President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who served as the Days of ‘47 Parade grand marshal.

Interviewed on July 24, President Holland said participating is an honor because of “what the Days of ‘47 means.”

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is the grand marshal of the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is the grand marshal of the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As the community celebrates the Days of ’47 at the parade and other events, President Holland said he hopes that individuals will find renewed courage and strength to find success. “I hope they come away stronger and more committed,” he said. “I want them to be strong and be spiritual.”

The Church News shares a look at this year’s Days of ‘47 events through photographs.

Rodeo cattle drive near Church headquarters

The longhorn cattle walk on the streets of Salt Lake City as Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
One of the longhorns walks during the annual Days of '47 longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
With downtown Salt Lake City in the background, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive on Monday, July 21, 2025.
With downtown Salt Lake City in the background, the Days of '47 celebrations begin with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and others begin the drive to kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Days of ‘47 Sunrise Service

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton speaks during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News
Attendees walk into a Salt Lake City, Utah chapel before the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025.
Attendees walk into a Salt Lake City chapel before the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News
"The Star-Spangled Banner" is sung by Christian Affleck, left, and Jensen Diedrich, right, at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"The Star-Spangled Banner" is sung by Christian Affleck, left, and Jensen Diedrich, right, at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News
Elder Kevin S. Hamilton speaks during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News
Tom Griggs says a prayer before posting the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tom Griggs says a prayer before posting the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance at the Days of '47 Sunrise Service on July 24, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | Eastin Hartzell, Church News
Beginning with the Savior: A sacred start to Salt Lake City's Days of '47

Days of ‘47 Parade

President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is the grand marshal of the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is the grand marshal of the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A high school band performs along 200 East near the Salt Lake City-County Building during the Days of ’47 Parade held in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
The South Jordan Utah Highland Park Stake float partipates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne
The Sandy Utah Lone Peak Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne
The Riverton Utah Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne
The Farmington Utah North Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne
The West Jordan Utah River Stake float participates in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Brice Tucker, for the Deseret Ne
Discover the creativity and symbolism behind some of this year's Days of '47 parade stake floats

Days of ‘47 Rodeo

Pioneer expo at the Days of '47 Rodeo, held July 22-26, in Salt Lake City. | Photo by Steve F. Gray, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Days of '47 Rodeo, held July 22-26, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | Photo by Steve F. Gray, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Hayes Weight participates in the Days of '47 Rodeo, held July 22 -26, 2025, in Salt Lake City. | Photo by Ric Andersen, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Kade Bruno participates in the Days of '47 Rodeo, held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025. | Photo by Ric Andersen, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Rikkie Fanning participates in the Days of ’47 Rodeo, held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025. | Photo by Ric Andersen, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Opening festivities for the Days of ’47 Rodeo, held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025. | Photo by Steve F. Gray, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Days of ’47 Rodeo, is held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025. | Photo by Steve F. Gray, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Participants in the Days of ’47 Rodeo, held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025. | Photo by Steve F. Gray, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Crowds gather for the Days of ’47 Rodeo, held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025. | Photo by Steve F. Gray, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Wacey Schall participates in the Days of ’47 Rodeo, held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025. | Photo by Ric Andersen, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Days of ’47 Rodeo, held in Salt Lake City on July 22-26, 2025, honors Utah's pioneer heritage. | Photo by Steve F. Gray, courtesy Utah Days of '47 Rodeo
Connecting with the human family: Church History Museum's 2025 Pioneer Fair
