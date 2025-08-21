A ‘celestial, glorious’ experience: What members said about the Farmington New Mexico Temple dedication

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, greet Alohilani Rebekah Clah, Bishop Anthony L. Clah, and their daughter, Akeakamailani Jurni Clah, center, members of the Shiprock Ward who are waiting in line for the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.

FARMINGTON, New Mexico — Attending the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple will go down as one of the hallmark spiritual experiences in the young life of Akeakamailani Jurni Clah.

After touring the new house of the Lord with family and friends during the open house period on several occasions, the 18-year-old young woman from the Shiprock Ward was a speaker at the dedication. She was accompanied by her parents, Alohilani Rebekah Clah and Bishop Anthony L. Clah.

Thoughtfully selecting an outfit that represented her diverse family heritagen — including Native American, Polynesian, Asian, German and Scottish — Clah felt undeniable peace, comfort and warmth as she shared her testimony of the Savior, listened intently to Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he gave the dedicatory prayer, participated in the Hosanna Shout and sang “The Spirit of God.”

“My overall experience at the temple dedication was amazing, but even that word is too small of a word to describe it,” Clah said, adding that it was a “celestial” and ”glorious" experience.

Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Clah said the presence of the Holy Ghost was so strong that it was like “my testimony was a tree receiving rain and sun at the same time, growing every second.”

Clah, who is now planning to attend Brigham Young University and serve a mission, loves the temple’s rich Native American design and symbolism. She dreams of one day getting ready in the bride’s room and being sealed to her future husband in the Farmington temple.

“I see myself getting married there — 100%," she said. “My husband doesn’t have a choice.”

Clah was one of several members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who felt the love of the Savior at the Farmington New Mexico Temple dedication on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Duke Davis, 86, and his wife, Lynna Davis, 82, drove two hours from their home in Vanderwagen, New Mexico, a community near Gallup, to attend the dedication. The couple now lives within roughly the same distance from three temples — Albuquerque New Mexico, Snowflake Arizona and now Farmington.

“It’s great to know that we have enough members and enough activity to support another temple in this area,” she said with a smile. “This will be our temple, and it’s a wonderful thing to be here today.”

Lynna Davis greets Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, as she and her husband, Duke, and other members of the Church wait in line for the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lynna Davis became a member of the Church in 1962, shortly before her 20th birthday. One of her parents warned her that she would regret that decision.

Standing outside the new house of the Lord, Davis confidently declared that she had no regrets about becoming a Latter-day Saint.

“It’s been the best thing I ever did in my life,” she said. “I made that choice, and I have never in my life been sorry. I have always been happy about it.”

A short distance away, President Nolan Stewart of the Kirtland New Mexico Stake and his wife, Megan, were accompanied by their four children, ages 11 to 17.

As Megan Stewart reflected on living in the area and many trips over the years to both the Albuquerque New Mexico and Monticello Utah Temples, she became emotional.

Church members begin arriving for the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We feel very honored as a family to be here,” she said. “We have grown up here our whole lives and waited for this day, and to have a temple so close — 15 minutes from our house — is going to be such a blessing for our area and for our family."

Olivia Stewart, a 17-year-old daughter, said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to feel the spirit of doing [temple work] for your family members and feeling their love for you. I go to school here, and see the temple and remember all of the special ordinances that happen here daily and all around the world, it fills me with so much joy and happiness.”

Latter-day Saints wait in line prior to the dedication of the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News