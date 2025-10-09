A woman smiles as she uses her cellphone. Since its introduction in 2010, the Member Tools app has evolved from a simple digital directory into a powerful resource that supports both members and leaders in fulfilling these sacred responsibilities.

A Sept. 17 update to the Member Tools app introduced new features designed to help leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve more effectively, simplify administrative tasks and strengthen connections between individuals and their congregations, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Features for leaders

For stake and ward leaders, the new update brings several new tools that make ministering and administration more efficient.

Leaders can now update members’ callings without needing to access the Church website’s Leader and Clerk Resources. This allows them to make changes on their mobile device. Once recorded, the new calling will be visible in the system within 24 hours, helping members receive the tools and resources they need.

To access this feature, navigate from a member profile to the “Callings and Classes” section and select “Edit.”

A September 2025 update to the Church's Member Tools app allows Church leaders to record and update callings straight from the app. It also allows members and leaders to see the status of Latter-day Saints immediate family. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

View family information in member profiles

A new “Family” section in profiles shows a member’s spouse and children, including those who may be deceased or living outside the household. This can help leaders better understand family connections outside of their unit.

This new feature can also help spouses remember wedding anniversaries. It does not specify a family member’s home address or what their membership or activity level is.

To access the family section, select “Family” in a member profile.

Track government certifications

In areas where governmental certifications are required to work with children or youth, bishoprics, stake presidencies and clerks can now record and view these directly in the app under “Compliance and Training.” This helps ensure that youth leaders and teachers maintain the correct requirements, keeping children and youth safe.

To access this feature, navigate from a member profile to “Compliance and Training.”

A September 2025 update to the Church's Member Tools app allows bishoprics, stake presidencies and clerks to view and record government certifications for individuals working with children or youth. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Features for all members

The update also includes improvements for individual members that make it easier to participate in Church life and share the gospel.

Introduce friends to missionaries

Members can now select a specific ward or branch when using the “Introduce Friends to the Missionaries” feature. This helps ensure that friends are connected with missionaries and congregations that best fit their language, location or life circumstances. For example, a friend can now be referred directly to a young single adult or Spanish ward.

A September 2025 update to the Church's Member Tools app gives Church members freedom to choose preferred wards or branches when referring friends to missionaries. It also makes online donations easier to find. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Online donations

A new tile within the app links directly to the Church’s online donations website, providing quick access to contribute tithes, fast offerings and other donations, as well as view donation history.

Activity sharing

Members can now create, view and share public ward and branch events through the app. Events posted on official ward websites can be easily shared with friends and may also appear on online platforms, making it easier for friends and neighbors to discover opportunities to participate in local Church activities.

Looking ahead

In future updates youth presidencies will gain enhanced tools for viewing and supporting members of their classes. For iOS users, the app will also adopt Apple’s “Liquid Glass” design elements.