Connections made at Tokyo workshop for returned missionaries help strengthen faith for the future

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Participants in the Returned Missionary Workshop stand in front of the Tokyo Japan Temple annex in Hiroo, Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2025.

Recently returned missionaries from across Japan gathered for an in-person workshop at the Tokyo Japan Temple annex in Hiroo, Tokyo, on Oct. 18.

Centered on the theme “Continuing the Journey of Lifelong Discipleship,” this event served to bring joy and purpose to the lives of returned missionaries by deepening their conversion to Jesus Christ and His gospel.

The program included participating in temple ordinances, group discussions, dinner and a devotional by Elder Motoshige Karino, an Area Seventy in the Asia North Area, and his wife, Sister Mirei Karino.

Elder Motoshige Karino, an Area Seventy in the Asia North Area, speaks to participants at the Returned Missionary Workshop in the Tokyo Japan Temple annex in Hiroo, Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In one discussion, returned missionaries connected by sharing memories of their time in the field, skills they developed and lessons they learned, reported the Church’s Japan Newsroom.

Another session focused on “life after the mission.” Attendees and leaders examined maintaining spiritual habits, goal setting, education and careers, and dating and marriage, better preparing them for the future.

Participants in the Returned Missionary Workshop exit the Tokyo Japan Temple annex in Hiroo, Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The workshop addressed the challenges young adults face after returning from missions. It emphasized that even in the absence of many peers, Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ would provide strength. Participants were encouraged to explore deeper communication with God through prayer.

Devotional by Elder and Sister Karino

“I try to be the same person whether I’m alone, with family and friends, at work or at church. Wherever I am, I am a child of God,” Elder Karino said as he described his efforts to integrate discipleship into his life.

Elder Motoshige Karino, an Area Seventy in the Asia North Area, stands with participants at the Returned Missionary Workshop in the Tokyo Japan Temple Annex in Hiroo, Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder and Sister Karino shared their testimonies of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and encouraged participants to continue on their walk of lifelong discipleship.

Elder Karino referenced his experience of boxing in high school to illustrate what it means to follow Christ.

He said, “Just as following our trainers and incorporating their teachings help us to improve our skills as boxers, following Christ will help us to become more like Him.”

Participants at the Returned Missionary Workshop dine in the Tokyo Japan Temple annex in Hiroo, Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He went on to express his appreciation for missionary work and shared a story of Elder Larson, the missionary who taught his family over 45 years ago. He explained that it was the elder’s Christlike example of “looking after the one” that led to his family’s conversion and his gratitude.

Elder Karino invited participants to reflect on their own discipleship commitments.

Attendees at the Returned Missionary Workshop gather in the Tokyo Japan Temple annex in Hiroo, Tokyo, on Oct. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints