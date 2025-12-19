6 ways ward leaders can help children and youth with age-group progression in the new year

A Young Women class president leads a discussion from the scriptures during a ward youth council. Bishops and branch presidents are invited to prepare for changes in ward/branch youth organizations at the beginning of the calendar year.

As 2026 approaches, bishoprics, youth leaders and Primary presidencies are invited to review and complete key tasks for children and youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to an email sent to local leaders on Friday, Dec. 19, these tasks, meetings and interviews will help prepare children and youth for a spiritually enriching year.

The following ways are linked to corresponding information in the General Handbook.

1. Plan a temple and priesthood preparation meeting for children in the Valiant 10 class. Many wards have chosen to hold this meeting in December but it can be held at any time to prepare the class for joining Young Men and Young Women in January of the year that they turn 12.

“This meeting will help children draw closer to the Savior as they learn about His blessings available in the temple and through the priesthood,” wrote Primary General President Susan H. Porter in a Nov. 25 post on social media.

2. As bishoprics hold Primary advancement interviews for each child who will be advancing from Primary, they should include the temple recommend interview. Bishops can also access Family Name Assist, intended to help youth easily take family names to the temple.

3. Schedule a baptism and confirmation preparation meeting near the beginning of the year for children turning 8 in 2026 and their parents and teachers. A new section was added to the General Handbook about this meeting, which is meant to help children prepare to make and keep their baptismal covenant.

These children turning 8 should also be invited to begin attending Valiant activities.

4. Meet with and ordain all worthy young men turning 12, 14 and 16 to the appropriate priesthood office on or after Jan. 1, 2026.

5. Organize children and youth into the appropriate Primary classes, Sunday School classes, Aaronic Priesthood quorums and Young Women classes for the new year. As needed, organize new quorum and class presidencies.

6. Set up appointments for renewals with youth whose temple recommends will expire in January.

A group of young men sits in a priesthood class in Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The notice also states that leaders should work with the ward clerk to make sure Church records for children and youth are updated. And they can work with elders quorum and Relief Society presidents to discuss ministering assignments for youth turning 14 in 2026.

The notice explains that these actions can improve the faith, retention and participation of children and youth, helping them answer the Savior’s call to ”walk with me" (Moses 6:34).