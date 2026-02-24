Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks with Relief Society general advisory council members in between filming portions of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

As she looks forward to the Relief Society worldwide devotional in March, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson hopes all women will feel love and belonging in a global sisterhood.

“We pray this is an opportunity for women to feel God’s immense love and to experience the unity and support that comes from gathering with other Relief Society sisters,” President Johnson said.

All women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their friends are invited to participate, including young women turning 18 this year. And while the resources will be online, President Johnson said there is power in going in-person and sitting with other women.

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, women lift and sustain one another through life’s challenges. Bringing the relief of Jesus Christ to others, we find our own relief in Him,” she said.

President Johnson testified that as women strengthen their discipleship of Jesus Christ, they will want to make and keep sacred covenants with Him and with Heavenly Father.

Who will be speaking?

Each Relief Society general presidency members will speak, as well as Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said the presidency is excited about the new element this year of several brief discussion videos with members of the Relief Society general advisory council.

“These are for [local] presidencies to prayerfully consider how to incorporate in ways that bless and support the sisters they serve,” Sister Dennis said.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, left, and Sister J. Anette Dennis of the Relief Society general presidency walk in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, during the filming of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Topics addressed in these videos include:

● Finding strength and relief in Jesus Christ

● Managing competing priorities

● Building emotional resilience

● Staying committed when facing offense, hurt or trials

● Discovering the divine design in individual families

Sister Sharlene Miner of the Relief Society general advisory council said the council and presidency prayed and counseled together over the topics they hope will have application for women everywhere. The videos can be a jumping-off point for discussions, counseling and ministering.

“Our hope is that the sisters watch these videos and understand that we are all in this together and we all have a common love of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” Sister Miner said.

When will the broadcast be available?

The resources will be available for download beginning March 8 on the Church’s website through Gospel Library, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s “Living the Gospel of Jesus Christ” YouTube channel.

Women are invited to gather with their wards or stakes on or around March 17, which is the 184th anniversary of the organization of the Relief Society.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, walks with Relief Society general advisory council members while filming the March 2026 Relief Society devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The broadcast and discussion videos will be available in multiple languages, so women around the world can participate, said Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for sisters to gather to view the devotional and to hold a testimony meeting where they share their faith in Jesus Christ,” Sister Yee said.

How should individual ward and stake Relief Societies participate?

President Johnson said stake and ward Relief Society presidents could use these resources for a traditional devotional and testimony meeting at the meetinghouse, for a gathering of sisters in a home, or for a women’s conference.

The discussion videos can be used at the same time as the broadcast or any time throughout the year, she said. They can be resources for counseling in Sunday Relief Society meetings or activities, for ministering visits or for personal use.

“We hope they get multi-purposed,” she said. “The discussion videos are a library of women’s voices. These are real women who have fixed their focus on Jesus Christ.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, center, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, reaches to embrace Sister Andrea McConkie of the Relief Society general advisory council during the filming of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sister Miner expects women will watch the videos and discuss the subjects raised in their own wards and branches, in neighborhoods and with friends. “It is an opportunity to discuss the challenges we all face, how turning to Jesus Christ helps us, and also the joys of being a member of the Relief Society and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” she said.

Sister Andrea McConkie of the Relief Society general advisory council said that whenever she has an assignment to prepare a message for women — a Relief Society lesson, a thought to share when she is ministering, or even being involved in something like the upcoming devotional — the first impression is always the same: “God loves His daughters and wants them to know it. When I am able to share that love, I always feel it come back to me just how I need it. It is amazing every time,” she said.

Find previous Relief Society devotionals on the Church’s website or in the Gospel Library app by going to Gospel Library, then Adults, then Women, then Relief Society devotionals.