ASL YSA conferences expand to 4 locations in 2026

Young single adults pose for a photo outside the Redlands California Temple during the 2025 ASL YSA conference, Aug. 14-18, 2025.

Kaity Morrison, from Moab, Utah, wasn’t a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she attended the first Church-sponsored American Sign Language YSA conference.

She had been attending a Church branch out of curiosity and liked the spirit she felt there. She decided to attend the 2025 ASL young single adult conference, Aug. 14-18 in Riverside, California.

About four months after the conference, Morrison was baptized, which she said was the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

She attributed part of her conversion to the kindness of people she met at Church meetings and activities and said attending the ASL YSA conference played a big role in her decision to be baptized.

Kaity Morrison smiles for a photo with sister missionaries on the day of her baptism, Dec. 22, 2025, in St. George, Utah. | Provided by Kaity Morrison

“I believe it’s really important to bring people together who don’t always get the chance to fully experience Christ, especially in the Deaf community, where that beauty isn’t always accessible,” said Morrison, whose first language is ASL. “Creating a space for that helps people come closer to Him, feel His love and grow together through connection and the gospel.”

This year, the ASL YSA conference is expanding from one to four conferences around the country, and Morrison said she is “thrilled to be a part of it again” and encouraged others to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Don’t hesitate to meet new people, reconnect with old friends and, most importantly, have fun. This is meant to be a joyful experience, a chance to come together and remember that we’re all children of God.”

What to expect at this year’s conferences

This year’s conferences will be held in four locations that event organizer Emmalee Christensen called “hot spots” for gathering:

St. George, Utah, May 21-24

San Diego, California, June 25-28

Washington, D.C., Sept. 25-27

Houston, Texas, Oct. 16-18

While last year’s conference in Riverside had nearly 100 attendees from around the country, Christensen said having four conferences this year will likely lead to smaller, more intimate groups at each one.

Participants of the 2025 ASL YSA conference smile for a photo in Riverside, California. The conference took place from Aug. 14 to 18, 2025. | Provided by Mikayla Monnie

Christensen has worked as an ASL seminary and institute teacher for nearly 15 years and works with the ASL institute council, the group of young adults who are primarily responsible for planning these conferences.

“If you’re feeling alone, and if you’re feeling isolated, which often deaf individuals do, this conference is for you to connect — to not only find new friends, but connect to Jesus Christ in ways you’ve never connected to Him before,” Christensen said. “Because when you gather with many in His name, the gospel of Jesus Christ comes alive in a new way that maybe you haven’t experienced before.”

The theme for this year’s conference is “Walk with me,” matching the 2026 youth theme.

Young single adults pose for a photo at the 2025 ASL YSA conference in Riverside, California. The conference took place from Aug. 14 to 18, 2025. | Provided by Kaity Morrison

Christensen said each conference will feature workshops focused on mental and spiritual well-being and activities specific to the city where it is held, such as visiting the beach and the Mormon Battalion Historic Site in San Diego.

Although activities will vary by conference, Christensen said, they will all point back to a threefold mission: “We’re missionary-minded, and we’re also focused on [YSA] strengthening and growing their testimony, and also developing lifelong friendships to help them stay on the covenant path.”

Each conference will also include a temple trip because, Christensen said, “we want to focus on that covenant path every time we gather together.” For the San Diego conference, the temple trip will be a visit to the San Diego California Temple open house.

Young single adults smile for a photo outside the Redlands California Temple during the 2025 ASL YSA conference. The conference took place from Aug. 14 to 18, 2025. | Provided by Mikayla Monnie

Dallin Smuin, who serves as the president of the ASL institute council, has a hand in planning each of the conferences.

“This year, I’m looking forward to meeting new people, seeing their experiences growing and, most importantly, to feel the Savior and His love for us, knowing that we are walking with Him.”

Why gather as YSAs?

Mikayla Monnie is a hearing young adult who is fluent in ASL and attended last year’s conference, where the theme was “Look unto Christ.” She said a personal highlight was making deaf friends from all over the country and being in the temple with them.

“Many YSA struggle with similar issues, especially those of us who are older. We want to be with people our age who are dealing with the same challenges. We feel seen with these people.”

Participants of the 2025 ASL YSA conference smile for a photo in Riverside, California. The conference took place from Aug. 14 to 18, 2025. | Provided by Mikayla Monnie

Smuin mentioned that having places set aside for Deaf gatherings is equally important.

“I feel like it is important for the Deaf and hard of hearing community to feel included and understood just the same as hearing cultures when they attend their YSA conference. When the deaf YSA gather together, we all understand each other’s feelings, and we all have been through the same experience that hearing cultures won’t understand.”

Christensen said hearing young single adults are welcome to attend the conferences, but they are encouraged to bring a deaf friend.

Participants of the 2025 ASL YSA conference pose for a photo in Riverside, California. The conference took place from Aug. 14 to 18, 2025. | Provided by Mikayla Monnie

To register for one of the conferences, visit https://bit.ly/ASLRegisterYSA2026.

More information about the ASL YSA conference and other ASL institute events can be found on the following pages:

ASL institute website: aslseminaryandinstitute.com/institute/institute-events

ASL institute Facebook: facebook.com/asl.institute/

ASL institute Instagram: @asl_lds_institute