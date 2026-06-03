11 YSA conferences happening in southern U.S. states

Attendees walk along the main hallway during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Young single adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to attend YSA conferences held in southern U.S. states throughout summer and fall 2026.

See additional details below.

June 4-6: Springfield, Missouri

The 2026 YSA Springfield conference takes place June 4-6 in Springfield, Missouri, on the campus of Missouri State University. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend. Tickets are $85 each.

The theme is “Living God’s plan for me now.” Events include indoor and outdoor activities, a service project, workshops and a devotional with keynote speaker Elder C. Alan Gauldin, an Area Seventy.

Register at bit.ly/4wZKpUN.

June 19-21: Poplarville, Mississippi

The 2026 YSA Hattiesburg conference takes place June 19-21 in Poplarville, Mississippi, on the campus of Pearl River Community College. Tickets are $25 each.

The theme is “Joy in the journey.” Events include outdoor activities, a dance, speed dating, classes and guest speakers.

Register at bit.ly/437S1XR.

July 10-12: Marietta, Georgia

The 2026 Conference for Young Single Adults takes place July 10-12 in Marietta, Georgia, on Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend. Tickets are $85 each.

The theme is “In His hands.” Events include indoor and outdoor activities, service projects, classes, a devotional with former Young Men general presidency first counselor Brother Brad Wilcox, a fireside with John Schmidt of The Piano Guys and an opportunity for temple worship.

Register at bit.ly/42hRBO7.

Young single adults write cards to hospitalized children during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Chase Busath

July 17-19: Fayetteville, Arkansas

The 2026 NWA YSA Conference takes place July 17-19 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on the University of Arkansas campus. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend. Tickets are $20 each until June 15, increasing to $30 each on June 16.

The theme is “Because of Him, we are the light of the world.” Events include outdoor activities, a dance, a service project, interactive workshops and a devotional.

Register at bit.ly/4fnXwJ9.

July 31-Aug. 2: Tallahassee, Florida

The 2026 YSA Tallahassee conference takes place July 31-Aug. 2 in Tallahassee, Florida, at a local Church building (3717 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida, 32306). Tickets are $75 each.

The theme is “Abide with Me.” Events include games, a dance, workshops, a service project and an opportunity for temple worship. Keynote speakers include Elder Kurt F. Scherer, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Allison Scherer.

Register at bit.ly/4e08KBc.

Aug. 7-9: Valrico, Florida

The 2026 YSA Tampa Conference takes place Aug. 7-9 in Valrico, Florida, at the Brandon Florida Stake Center (4806 Bell Shoals Road, Valrico, Florida, 33596-7105). Tickets are $100 each.

The theme is “Walk in His light.” Events include indoor and outdoor activities, a dance, workshops, a keynote address and a devotional.

Register at bit.ly/43FX9m6.

Additional conferences

The following conferences are scheduled between late August and early November. More information will become available at a later date.

Aug. 20-22: Orlando, Florida

Sept. 4-5: Birmingham, Alabama

Sept. 11-13: North and South Carolina

Sept. 19: Jacksonville, Florida

Nov. 6-8: Nashville, Tennessee

BYU–Pathway Worldwide students and other young single adults and their friends gather for a YSA summit in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints