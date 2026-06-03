11 YSA conferences happening in southern U.S. states

Young single adults of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to attend YSA conferences held in southern U.S. states throughout summer and fall 2026.
See additional details below.
June 4-6: Springfield, Missouri
The 2026 YSA Springfield conference takes place June 4-6 in Springfield, Missouri, on the campus of Missouri State University. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend. Tickets are $85 each.
The theme is “Living God’s plan for me now.” Events include indoor and outdoor activities, a service project, workshops and a devotional with keynote speaker Elder C. Alan Gauldin, an Area Seventy.
Register at bit.ly/4wZKpUN.
June 19-21: Poplarville, Mississippi
The 2026 YSA Hattiesburg conference takes place June 19-21 in Poplarville, Mississippi, on the campus of Pearl River Community College. Tickets are $25 each.
The theme is “Joy in the journey.” Events include outdoor activities, a dance, speed dating, classes and guest speakers.
Register at bit.ly/437S1XR.
July 10-12: Marietta, Georgia
The 2026 Conference for Young Single Adults takes place July 10-12 in Marietta, Georgia, on Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend. Tickets are $85 each.
The theme is “In His hands.” Events include indoor and outdoor activities, service projects, classes, a devotional with former Young Men general presidency first counselor Brother Brad Wilcox, a fireside with John Schmidt of The Piano Guys and an opportunity for temple worship.
Register at bit.ly/42hRBO7.
July 17-19: Fayetteville, Arkansas
The 2026 NWA YSA Conference takes place July 17-19 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on the University of Arkansas campus. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend. Tickets are $20 each until June 15, increasing to $30 each on June 16.
The theme is “Because of Him, we are the light of the world.” Events include outdoor activities, a dance, a service project, interactive workshops and a devotional.
Register at bit.ly/4fnXwJ9.
July 31-Aug. 2: Tallahassee, Florida
The 2026 YSA Tallahassee conference takes place July 31-Aug. 2 in Tallahassee, Florida, at a local Church building (3717 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida, 32306). Tickets are $75 each.
The theme is “Abide with Me.” Events include games, a dance, workshops, a service project and an opportunity for temple worship. Keynote speakers include Elder Kurt F. Scherer, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Allison Scherer.
Register at bit.ly/4e08KBc.
Aug. 7-9: Valrico, Florida
The 2026 YSA Tampa Conference takes place Aug. 7-9 in Valrico, Florida, at the Brandon Florida Stake Center (4806 Bell Shoals Road, Valrico, Florida, 33596-7105). Tickets are $100 each.
The theme is “Walk in His light.” Events include indoor and outdoor activities, a dance, workshops, a keynote address and a devotional.
Register at bit.ly/43FX9m6.
Additional conferences
The following conferences are scheduled between late August and early November. More information will become available at a later date.
- Aug. 20-22: Orlando, Florida
- Sept. 4-5: Birmingham, Alabama
- Sept. 11-13: North and South Carolina
- Sept. 19: Jacksonville, Florida
- Nov. 6-8: Nashville, Tennessee