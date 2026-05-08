19 conferences for single adults happening outside of Utah

Young single adults write cards to hospitalized children during the 2025 Cities of Light North America Northeast YSA Conference in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20, 2025.

The Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference is returning in 2026 from Aug. 14-16, according to the Utah Area YSA Conference social media pages on Facebook and on Instagram.

Sticking with the previous conferences’ theme “Together in Christ,” this year’s event will include Christ-centered devotionals, interactive workshops, service projects and social events.

But young single adults in Utah aren’t the only ones with opportunities to strengthen their faith and enjoy time with their peers. Here’s a look at 19 conferences for single members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, happening around the world in 2026.

U.S. locations

1. Orange County, California — May 14-17

The Orange County Midsingles Conference takes place May 14-17 in Orange County, California. Tickets for the full conference are $90, while tickets for Friday and Saturday only are $50 each.

The theme is “By divine design.” Activities include beach games, a service project, dancing, a fireside and time at the Los Angeles California Temple.

Register at www.ocmidsinglesconference.org/registration.

2. Boise, Idaho — May 28-31

The 2026 YSA Boise conference takes place May 28-31 in and around Boise, Idaho. Young single adults ages 18-25 are invited to attend. Tickets are $25 each.

The theme is “Together with Christ.” Activities will include dancing, games, hiking, a bonfire, a devotional and temple worship.

Register at bit.ly/3R7HiJZ.

3. Washington, D.C. — June 12-14

The Washington D.C. Singles Conference takes place June 12-14, 2026, in the U.S. capital. | Provided by the Washington D.C. Singles Conference

The Washington D.C. Singles Conference takes place June 12-14 in the U.S. capital. Early bird tickets are $85 each, increasing to $125 after May 31. Singles ages 31 and older are invited to attend.

The theme is “Hearts knit together in unity and love.” The event will include indoor and outdoor activities, workshops, a gala at the National Portrait Gallery, an opportunity for temple worship and a closing fireside.

Register at www.midatlanticsingleadults.com/capitalconnections.

4. Denver, Colorado — June 26-27

The Denver YSA Conference 2026 takes place June 26-27 in Denver, Colorado. Tickets are $20 each through May 17 and $25 after.

Activities will include Topgolf, dancing, a performance from The Piano Guys, workshops and speakers, a service project and the opportunity for temple worship.

Register until June 21 at bit.ly/4uBMoNb.

5. Seattle, Washington — June 26-28

The 2026 Seattle Single Adult Conference takes place June 26-28 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets are free but housing is not provided.

The theme is “In God we trust.” Activities will include watching a recording of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performing at Hollywood Bowl; a nature walk through the Bellevue Botanical Gardens; gospel-centered workshops; and an opportunity for temple worship. Elder Jared M. Spataro, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Kimberly Ann Spataro, will also speak during the conference.

Register by May 31 at bit.ly/4dvg7S3.

6. Marietta, Georgia — July 10-12, 2026

The 2026 Conference for Young Single Adults takes place July 10-12 in Marietta, Georgia. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend. Tickets are $85 each.

The theme is “In His hands.” Events include indoor and outdoor activities, service projects, classes, a devotional with Young Men general presidency first counselor Brother Brad Wilcox, a fireside with John Schmidt of The Piano Guys, and an opportunity for temple worship.

Register at bit.ly/42hRBO7.

7. Rancho Cucamonga, California — July 30-Aug. 3

The Southern California LDS Single Adult Conference takes place July 30-Aug. 3, 2026, in Rancho Cucamonga, California. | Provided by the Southern California LDS Single Adult Conference

The Southern California LDS Single Adult Conference takes place July 30-Aug. 3 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Singles ages 36 and older are invited to attend; singles ages 30 to 35 are also welcome to attend. Early bird tickets are $36 each until May 31, increasing to $45 starting June 1, to $55 on July 1 and to $65 at the door.

The theme is “Gather in the vineyard.” The event will include indoor and outdoor activities, workshops, speakers and opportunities for temple worship.

Register at bit.ly/4wlm2Rm.

8. Galveston, Texas — Aug. 14-15

The Houston Area YSA Conference takes place Aug. 14-15 in and around Galveston, Texas. There is no fee to attend.

The theme is “Upon the rock of Christ.” Activities will include games, swimming, dancing, and a variety of workshops and speakers.

Register at www.houstonysaconference2026.com/register.

9. New York City — Sept. 18-20

The third annual Northeast Area YSA Cities of Light Conference takes place Sept. 18-20 in New York City. Young single adults ages 18-35 are invited to attend.

Themed “Anchored in Christ: Sure and steadfast,” the conference will “focus on building faith, strengthening connections and finding spiritual stability in Jesus Christ during a season of life often marked by change and uncertainty,” according to an event page on the Church’s website.

Activities will include an opening social, interactive workshops, a service project, an evening gala and Sunday worship.

Additional information, including financial assistance opportunities, will be shared closer to the event. RSVP at bit.ly/4thcTq1.

10. Philadelphia — Sept. 18-20

The Philadelphia Singles Conference takes place Sept. 18-20, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Provided by the Philadelphia Singles Conference

The Philadelphia Singles Conference takes place Sept. 18-20 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Singles ages 30 and up are invited to attend. Registration will open in June.

The conference’s theme is “Foundations of faith” and will include several activities related to the 250th anniversary of the U.S.

11. Nauvoo, Illinois — Sept. 17-20

The Nauvoo Mega Conference for Single Adults takes place Sept. 17-20 in Nauvoo, Illinois. Single adults ages 31 and up are invited to attend. The theme is “Remember Him as we carry the covenant flame.”

The conference’s website will open May 15, according to the event’s Facebook page.

12. San Jose, California — Sept. 26-27

The Silicon Valley Singles Conference 2026 takes place Sept. 26-27 in San Jose, California. Single adults ages 31 and up are invited to attend. Friends of other faiths are also welcome.

The theme is “Connected in Christ: Building spiritual bandwidth in a digital world.” Activities will include workshops, dancing and a to-be-announced keynote speaker.

Register at www.svsingles.org/.

13. Franklin, Massachusetts — Oct. 9-11

The New England Single Adult Conference takes place Oct. 9-11, 2026, in Franklin, Massachusetts. | Provided by the New England Single Adult Conference

The New England LDS Single Adult Conference takes place Oct. 9-11 in Franklin, Massachusetts. Single adults ages 36 and older are invited to attend.

The theme is “Gathering all nations in Christ.” More information is coming soon to the event’s website at nesinglesconference.org/.

14. Las Vegas, Nevada — Oct. 15-18

The Las Vegas Mid-Singles Conference takes place Oct. 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Provided by the Las Vegas Mid-Singles Conference

The Las Vegas Mid-Singles Conference takes place Oct. 15-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Single adults in their 30s and 40s are invited to attend.

The theme is “A place to belong in Christ.” Activities will include speakers and workshops, a service project, dancing, a luau dinner and a temple night experience.

Pre-register at bit.ly/4niUEzl.

Locations outside the U.S.

15. Calgary, Alberta, Canada — June 6-8

The 2026 Rooted and Reaching Single Adults Conference takes place June 6-8 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. | Provided by the 2026 Rooted and Reaching Single Adults Conference

The 2026 Rooted and Reaching Single Adults Conference takes place June 6-8 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Single adults ages 31-49 are invited to attend.

Early bird pricing closed April 14; tickets are now $115 each through May 24, and after that will rise to $130 each until June 6.

The conference will include indoor and outdoor activities, guest speakers, workshops and the opportunity for temple worship.

Register at bit.ly/4uzLgtw.

16. Chester, England — June 12-14

The Chester Mid-Singles Convention takes place June 12-14 in Chester, England. Singles in their 30s and 40s are invited to attend. Tickets are £60 for the entire event or £48 for Saturday only.

The theme is “Simplicity in Christ.” Activities will include games, karaoke, exploring Chester, a devotional and a combined Relief Society and elders quorum lesson.

Register at bit.ly/4cXqgab.

17. Calgary, Alberta, Canada — July 31-Aug. 2

The Calgary YSA Conference takes place July 31-Aug. 2 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The theme is “He is the Way.” More information will be posted on the event’s Instagram page.

18. Prague, Czech Republic — Aug. 10-14

The International Young Single Adult Conference takes place Aug. 10-14 in Prague, Czech Republic. Fees vary depending on which country the participant is from; see the conference’s website for more details.

The theme is “Line upon line.” Activities will include games, hiking, dancing, workshops and firesides.

Register by May 31 at international.ysac.eu/.

19. Freiberg, Germany — Sept. 30-Oct. 4

The Freiberg Temple Convention takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 4 in Freiberg, Germany. Single adults are invited to attend. Activities will include daily temple attendance, workshops, firesides and socializing.

Registration for food, activities and accommodation at the Freiberg Germany Temple hostel is €180 per person; registration for food and activities only is €130 per person.

Register by Sept. 7 at bit.ly/4dw382w.