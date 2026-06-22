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Single adult conference to bring together ages 46 and older around Utah

Events take place June 23-28

Available in:French
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The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple stands in American Fork on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Mary Richards
By Mary Richards
Mary Richards is a reporter for the Church News

Single adults ages 46 and older of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from around Utah are invited to attend a conference this week in Orem, Utah.

The event is being promoted as the “First annual Utah-wide mega conference” with the theme, “Anchored in Christ,” found in Ether 12:4.

The conference runs from Tuesday, June 23, to Sunday, June 28. Participants can register for part or all of the conference at utahsingleadults.org/conferences.php

While the promotional materials have explained that the events are open to legally single adults 46+, the website says ages 36+ are also welcome.

The week includes a dance, a potluck, games, service projects, a temple day at the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple, family history and workshops. Keynote addresses include Elder Michael Cziesla, General Authority Seventy; Elder Jason C. Jensen, Area Seventy; and Ryan Eggett, a Church music manager.

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