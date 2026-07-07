What youth should know about serving a mission

Missionaries sing during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

As The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reaches new heights this summer in the number of full-time missionaries serving, Church President Dallin H. Oaks has explained the first responsibility of these missionaries is to testify of Jesus Christ “to a world that suffers without knowledge of His divine mission.”

“We have a unique and true testimony of Christ. This is the key to everything else,” President Oaks said at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June.

The Church’s General Handbook says, “Prospective missionaries are encouraged to serve a mission because of their love for the Lord and His children” (section 24.3).

In recent social media posts, the Church’s Young Men and Young Women general presidents addressed questions youth may have about serving missions and gave advice.

A priesthood responsibility for young men

In a video conversation posted on Young Men Worldwide accounts on June 9, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes pointed to Chapter 3 of the "For the Strength of Youth" guide, which says, “For young men, serving a full-time mission is a priesthood responsibility.”

It echoes the Church’s General Handbook, which says, “The Lord asks every worthy, able young man to prepare for and serve a mission. For Latter-day Saint young men, missionary service is a priesthood responsibility (see Doctrine and Covenants 36:1, 4-7).”

President Farnes said his mission changed his life, and he is better in every way because of it.

“The best thing you could ever do is serve Him.”

A man shakes hands with two missionaries in the street in Portugal. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He also explained that a mission is hard, “and it should be hard.” Each missionary brings what they can offer, and the Lord will magnify it, he said. “That’s a pure joy you get to feel as you testify of the Lord.”

Brother John Hilton III, a member of the Young Men general advisory council, joined President Farnes during the livestream and invited his son, Elder Joseph Hilton, to say a few words about being a missionary. Elder Hilton is assigned to the California San Diego Mission, speaking Arabic, and was attending home MTC at the time.

The point of the new “For the Strength of Youth” “is to write Christ on your heart,” Elder Hilton said. “Is it too much to ask for two years to bring that name outside your heart, on top of your clothes, and to go help people, bring them into the gospel, bring them joy, bring them happiness?”

He said the question isn’t “Should I go on a mission?” but “When will I?”

Brother Hilton added, “There’s no better investment than serving a mission. We don’t go on a mission just for ourselves, for that investment, but the joy of, like you express, bringing others to Jesus Christ.”

A powerful opportunity for young women

In a June 10 post on Young Women Worldwide social media, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said her presidency has been excited to see more and sister missionaries serving around the world. Right now, there is a wave of 18-year-old sisters beginning their service, following the Church’s lowering the missionary age to 18 for young women last November.

“The Lord is hastening His work, and He has invited you to help,” said President Freeman, who serves on the Church’s Missionary Executive Council.

She also pointed to Chapter 3 of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide, which says that for young women, serving a full-time mission “is a powerful opportunity; pray to know if the Lord would have you serve.”

Two sister missionaries ride bikes as they go through their day. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The General Handbook says, “The Lord also welcomes worthy, able young women to serve missions if they desire. For young women, a mission is a powerful, but optional, opportunity. Preparing for a mission will bless a young woman whether she decides to serve as a missionary or not.”

If a full-time mission is not right for a young woman, she can still prepare to share the gospel throughout her life, says the FSY guide. It also says, “Let your words and actions reflect your faith in Jesus Christ. Be ready to tell anyone who asks you about the hope and happiness you feel as His disciple.”

President Freeman pointed out the promised blessings from the chapter when joining God’s work, including “You will have God’s help” and “You will be filled with joy.”

Guidelines and information for prospective missionaries

As Church News reported, the Church recently offered several informative points of guidance to assist prospective missionaries and their families.

This includes an expanded timeline of when to submit mission applications and information on mental and physical health.

Every missionary is called by the Prophet and assigned to a mission, through inspiration, by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Besides full-time teaching assignments, service missions are also available. Young service missionaries receive assignments tailored to their individual needs. They live at home, belong to a mission, and are invited to attend zone conferences and other mission-related gatherings. In addition to service assignments, they can also participate in teaching alongside other missionaries under the direction of the mission president.

For additional information, see www.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/callings/missionary, including this page featuring frequently asked questions. See also General Handbook section 24, “Missionary Recommendations and Service.”

Tips, tools and prompts for any member to join in missionary efforts to love, share and invite are available at Share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.