Church membership growth across U.S. states over 25 years

The membership growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the U.S. by state, 2000-2025

The number of Latter-day Saints increased in 49 of 50 U.S. states over the past 25 years.

The largest percentage increases were in North Dakota, 131%; Tennessee, 96%; Arkansas, 85%; Texas, 82%; and North Carolina, 70%.

The membership growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the U.S. by state, 2000-2025. | Church News graphic

California was the only state to have fewer members in 2025 than in 2000, although that state still has the second-largest Latter-day Saint membership among the 50 states.

Church membership in the United States grew from 5.21 million at the end of 2000 to 6.93 million at year-end 2025, for an increase of 33%. The Dec. 31, 2025, numbers are the most recent available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Although not a state, the District of Columbia saw a larger percentage increase than any of the 50 states in number of Latter-day Saints, from 1,271 in 2000 to 3,648 in 2025, an increase of 187%.

The largest numerical increases among states were in Utah, with 576,368 more Church members, followed by Texas, 178,239; Idaho, 134,477; Arizona, 128,817; Florida, 66,612; and Washington, 48,939.

States with the largest number of Latter-day Saints in 2025 were Utah, 2.21 million; California, 725,648; Idaho, 482,905; Arizona, 442,094; Texas, 395,964; and Washington, 278,576.