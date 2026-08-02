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Compare Church statistical year-end reports from 2023 to 2025

Numbers of members, Church units, missionaries and temples listed for the past 3 years

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Chart showing numbers of Church units in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Comparison of Church year-end statistics from 2023 to 2025. Church News graphic
David Schneider
By David Schneider
David Schneider is a managing editor of the Church News.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each April during its annual general conference releases its statistical report for the previous year.

On April 4, during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference, the 2025 report was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It reflects statistics as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Following are comparisons of numbers in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 reports.

Chart shows numbers of stakes, missions, districts, and wards and branches at end of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Numbers of Church units at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic
Church units202320242025
Stakes3,5653,6083,695
Missions414450451
Districts489494488
Wards and branches31,49031,67632,046

Since year-end 2025, 55 new missions have begun operation, creating a total of 506 missions as of July 1, 2026.

Chart shows numbers of Church members, converts baptized and new children of record as of year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Number of Church members at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic
Church membership202320242025
Total membership17,255,39417,509,78117,887,212
New children of record93,59491,61791,835
Converts baptized251,763308,682385,490

The 385,490 convert baptisms in 2025 set a record, topping the previous high of 330,877 in 1990.

Chart shows number of full-time teaching, senior service and young service missionaries serving at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Number of missionaries serving at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic
Missionaries202320242025
Full-time teaching67,87174,12778,596
Senior service27,80131,12031,613
Young service3,8844,1924,518
Total99,556109,439114,727

The Church reached a record 88,500 full-time missionaries earlier this year. That surpasses the previous high of 88,000, set in 2014. Church leaders attributed the 2026 surge to the first wave of 18-year-old sister missionaries entering the field.

Chart shows numbers of dedicated and planned temples at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Number of temples at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic
Temples202320242025
Dedicated temples in operation182194204
Temples dedicated during the year11169
Dedicated temples in renovation487
Temples announced or under construction149165172
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