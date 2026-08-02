The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each April during its annual general conference releases its statistical report for the previous year.
On April 4, during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference, the 2025 report was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It reflects statistics as of Dec. 31, 2025.
Following are comparisons of numbers in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 reports.
|Church units
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Stakes
|3,565
|3,608
|3,695
|Missions
|414
|450
|451
|Districts
|489
|494
|488
|Wards and branches
|31,490
|31,676
|32,046
Since year-end 2025, 55 new missions have begun operation, creating a total of 506 missions as of July 1, 2026.
|Church membership
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Total membership
|17,255,394
|17,509,781
|17,887,212
|New children of record
|93,594
|91,617
|91,835
|Converts baptized
|251,763
|308,682
|385,490
The 385,490 convert baptisms in 2025 set a record, topping the previous high of 330,877 in 1990.
|Missionaries
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Full-time teaching
|67,871
|74,127
|78,596
|Senior service
|27,801
|31,120
|31,613
|Young service
|3,884
|4,192
|4,518
|Total
|99,556
|109,439
|114,727
The Church reached a record 88,500 full-time missionaries earlier this year. That surpasses the previous high of 88,000, set in 2014. Church leaders attributed the 2026 surge to the first wave of 18-year-old sister missionaries entering the field.
|Temples
|2023
|2024
|2025
|Dedicated temples in operation
|182
|194
|204
|Temples dedicated during the year
|11
|16
|9
|Dedicated temples in renovation
|4
|8
|7
|Temples announced or under construction
|149
|165
|172