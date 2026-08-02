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Comparison of Church year-end statistics from 2023 to 2025.

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The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints each April during its annual general conference releases its statistical report for the previous year.

On April 4, during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference, the 2025 report was posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. It reflects statistics as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Following are comparisons of numbers in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 reports.

Numbers of Church units at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic

Church units 2023 2024 2025 Stakes 3,565 3,608 3,695 Missions 414 450 451 Districts 489 494 488 Wards and branches 31,490 31,676 32,046

Since year-end 2025, 55 new missions have begun operation, creating a total of 506 missions as of July 1, 2026.

Number of Church members at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic

Church membership 2023 2024 2025 Total membership 17,255,394 17,509,781 17,887,212 New children of record 93,594 91,617 91,835 Converts baptized 251,763 308,682 385,490

The 385,490 convert baptisms in 2025 set a record, topping the previous high of 330,877 in 1990.

Number of missionaries serving at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic

Missionaries 2023 2024 2025 Full-time teaching 67,871 74,127 78,596 Senior service 27,801 31,120 31,613 Young service 3,884 4,192 4,518 Total 99,556 109,439 114,727

The Church reached a record 88,500 full-time missionaries earlier this year. That surpasses the previous high of 88,000, set in 2014. Church leaders attributed the 2026 surge to the first wave of 18-year-old sister missionaries entering the field.

Number of temples at year-end 2023, 2024 and 2025. | Church News graphic

Temples 2023 2024 2025 Dedicated temples in operation 182 194 204 Temples dedicated during the year 11 16 9 Dedicated temples in renovation 4 8 7 Temples announced or under construction 149 165 172