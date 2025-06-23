Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Members

30 countries with the most Latter-day Saint stakes

See a map showing nations with the most stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

World map shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saint stakes.
A world map shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saint stakes. Church News graphic
David Schneider
By David Schneider
David Schneider is a managing editor of the Church News.

Thirty nations have 15 or more stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Nine of those 30 are South American countries, and five are in Africa. All six inhabited continents have two or more countries on the list.

Read this article in Portuguese:


The Church had 3,608 stakes worldwide at the close of 2024, the most recent statistics available. The number has been increasing steadily over the Church’s 195-year history.

A stake is a group of local congregations — wards or branches — generally with 3,000 to 5,000 members in five to 10 congregations.

Graphic shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints stakes and number of Church stakes in each.
Graphic shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints stakes and number of Church stakes in each. | Church News graphic

The 30 countries with the most Latter-day Saint stakes are listed below. Where two or more countries have the same number of stakes, the nation with the most wards is listed first.

RankCountryNumber of stakes
1United States1,709
2Brazil287
3Mexico230
4Philippines131
5Peru115
6Argentina80
7Chile79
8Nigeria77
9Canada53
10Guatemala51
11Ecuador44
12United Kingdom41
13Australia40
14Bolivia33
15Venezuela 33
16DR Congo32
17Ghana31
18Honduras31
19Colombia31
20New Zealand29
21Dominican Republic22
22Japan22
23El Salvador22
24Ivory Coast21
25Tonga21
26Samoa20
27South Africa18
28Uruguay18
29Taiwan16
30Spain15
Related Stories
2024: 30 countries with the most Latter-day Saints
Compare Church statistical reports from 2022 to 2024
How many languages have Book of Mormon translations?
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed