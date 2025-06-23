A world map shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saint stakes.

Thirty nations have 15 or more stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Nine of those 30 are South American countries, and five are in Africa. All six inhabited continents have two or more countries on the list.

The Church had 3,608 stakes worldwide at the close of 2024, the most recent statistics available. The number has been increasing steadily over the Church’s 195-year history.

A stake is a group of local congregations — wards or branches — generally with 3,000 to 5,000 members in five to 10 congregations.

Graphic shows the 30 nations with the most Latter-day Saints stakes and number of Church stakes in each. | Church News graphic

The 30 countries with the most Latter-day Saint stakes are listed below. Where two or more countries have the same number of stakes, the nation with the most wards is listed first.