The changes to the Sunday class meeting schedule, effective Sunday, Sept. 6, mean five more minutes for Primary.

Until now, Primary meetings for children ages 3–11 have been held every Sunday for 50 minutes, while adults and youth attend their classes. Now, with a shorter transition period between sacrament meeting and the second hour, Primary will meet for 55 minutes. This slightly modified schedule adds five additional minutes to standard class time.

The format will now be as follows:

5 minutes: Prayer, scripture or article of faith, talk or testimony — all given by children

20 minutes: Singing time

5 minutes: Transition to classes

25 minutes: Classes and closing prayer

A graphic shows the adjustment to Sunday meeting schedule to take effect Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Units with dual Primaries or other unique situations may need to modify this schedule to meet their needs. The March 30 First Presidency letter announcing the Sunday changes explains: “In wards with many children, Primary leaders may divide children into two groups. One group is in classes while the other group is in singing time. Then the two groups change places.”

Primary should provide the opportunity for children to have meaningful time together, singing songs and studying in classes, Primary leaders have said.

Singing time continues to be a time of learning the gospel through music, explained a post on the Primary Worldwide account. Primary music leaders can choose from the carefully selected songs in the instructions for singing time in Appendix C in the “Come, Follow Me” manual, the Children’s Songbook, The Friend magazine and “Hymns for Home and Church.”

Classes are taught from “Come, Follow Me — For Home and Church” and from the scriptures.

The format for Primary will change slightly on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, with five more minutes added to class time. | Screenshot from Primary Worldwide social media

Until the end of 2026, lessons from Appendix B in “Come, Follow Me” will continue to be taught on fifth Sundays (See General Handbook, 12.1.4). The next fifth Sunday in 2026 is Nov. 29.

Beginning in January 2027, those fifth Sunday lessons will be discontinued. Instead, class lessons each fast Sunday will be based on new materials found in the appendix of the 2027 edition of “Come, Follow Me” called “For Primary — Fast Sunday Lessons.” The other weeks will continue to use the scheduled “Come, Follow Me” lesson for that week.

Information about teacher council meetings for Primary teachers can be found in General Handbook, 17.4, which says these meetings could be held during the 20-minute Primary singing time. Or they could be held before or after regular Sunday meetings or on another day during the week.

For more information about changes to the Sunday class meeting schedule, see Sunday.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.