Trailer released for 6-part video series on role of temples for young adults

In the six-part video series “Dedicate,” to be released Oct. 4, 2026, seven young adults from different countries tour Salt Lake Temple renovations and testify of Christ, temples and temple covenants.

In two weeks, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will release a six-part video series called “Dedicate” — where seven young adults from different countries tour Salt Lake Temple renovations and testify of Christ, temples and temple covenants.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the Church gave its first look at the series through a trailer published on the Church’s YouTube channel.

The series will premiere Sunday, Oct. 4, after the October 2026 general conference.

The seven young adults in the videos are from seven countries: Brazil, the Philippines, France, the United States, Japan, Ghana and Mexico.

“When I feel burdened, the place I run to is the temple,” says Favour Onyinyechukwu Okeke, from Ghana, in the trailer.

Mathéo Depuydt, from France, says, “I loved how we were connected together by our faith in Jesus Christ.”

According to a Sept. 21 social media post on the Temple Square Facebook and Instagram social media accounts, the series follows the young adults “as they explore the temple, meet with Church leaders and deepen their faith in Jesus Christ while learning more about God’s plan and the sacred purpose of temples.”

Then in the final episode, they walk through the renovated Salt Lake Temple, offering an inside look at Salt Lake City’s pioneer-era temple.

According to the trailer, “Dedicate” will include interactions with several Church leaders, including President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“In the temple is the Savior and His love,” says President Uchtdorf in the trailer.

A replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue stands in the west wing of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center on Monday, April 13, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The young adults also learn in the trailer from President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president; President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Jorge T. Becerra, a General Authority Seventy.

“Jesus Christ is our cornerstone,” says President Johnson.

The Salt Lake Temple open house will run from April 5 to Oct. 1, 2027. Free tickets are being released in batches, with the next batch to be available Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, starting at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, on TempleSquare.org.

Other upcoming digital media

Two films are being produced in preparation for the open house celebration:

“Unshaken”: A film about the Salt Lake Temple’s multiyear renovations. It will be available for streaming in 2027.

“Beacons of Light”: A film showing the beauty of houses of the Lord around the world. It will be available for streaming in 2027.

A virtual tour of the Salt Lake Temple is in the works as well, available starting April 5, 2027.

Two types of virtual tours will be available: a guided virtual tour, with narration; and a virtual discovery tour, which gives a self-guided option and in-depth look at the architecture, rooms and renovation at a viewer’s pace.

A new album of music will also be made available as people prepare to come to and learn about the temple.